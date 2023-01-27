ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

On3.com

Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school

Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
ALBANY, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruit Down To 2 Schools

A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two.  According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon.  If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment

Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

NFL Draft Expert Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Arrest

Stetson Bennett chose the wrong offseason to get arrested for public intoxication. With the former Georgia quarterback already deemed a polarizing NFL prospect, his arrest could tank as a result. That's the belief of several NFL Draft analysts who recently spoke with 11Alive News. According to ...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols just solved one big offseason issue

Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Vols found themselves dealing with an issue that’s becoming increasingly common in college football thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee quarterback Taven Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, recently transferred to Indiana. With Joe Milton entering the 2023 season as...
GEORGIA STATE

