Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Yardbarker
2023 Calgary Flames trade targets: More top nine forwards
At the beginning of January, I wrote a Calgary Flames trade targets article featuring some top nine forward options. Since that article has been released, there have been some changes to that list, and changes in the trade market as a whole. With that in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to update the list of potential trade targets for the Flames.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Need Landeskog on the Top Line When He Returns
Leave it to the Colorado Avalanche to silence the critics. After pretty much every analyst across Canada and the United States questioned the team’s ability to make it into the postseason, the Avalanche came charging out from weak footing in the Central Division to remind everyone what they’re made of. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are leading the charge, with both surging despite missing blueliner extraordinaire Cale Makar for a handful of contests.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023
The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
NHL
Avalanche Head into All-Star Break on a Winning Note after Beating Blues
Heading into the All-Star break with a win. The Colorado Avalanche topped the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 27-18-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto (empty net) scored. Logan O'Connor handed out two assists. In Colorado's net, Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced. The Avalanche utilized a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the eighth-straight game.
Yardbarker
How LTIR works and how the Calgary Flames could use it
Friends, at some point we’ll get clarity on Oliver Kylington’s status for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. But until we do, we’ll keep getting a version of the same question in the mailbag: “Hey, can’t they just use LTIR to replace him?”. The answer...
Yardbarker
Talking Points: Boston Bruins Drop Third Straight In Carolina
Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins killer Sebastian Aho once again was doing some damage for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Black and Gold. In this one he scored the first goal of the game after creating a turnover against David Pastrnak at the blue line that turned into a one-man rush at the other end where he made a slick move on Linus Ullmark. Aho finished with the goal, four shots on net, six shot attempts, one hit and four takeaways in 18:57 of ice time. Aho also got involved at the physical end of it as well nearly dropping the gloves with Brad Marchand in a sequence that earned both players matching penalties for the rough stuff.
Comments / 0