Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins killer Sebastian Aho once again was doing some damage for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Black and Gold. In this one he scored the first goal of the game after creating a turnover against David Pastrnak at the blue line that turned into a one-man rush at the other end where he made a slick move on Linus Ullmark. Aho finished with the goal, four shots on net, six shot attempts, one hit and four takeaways in 18:57 of ice time. Aho also got involved at the physical end of it as well nearly dropping the gloves with Brad Marchand in a sequence that earned both players matching penalties for the rough stuff.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO