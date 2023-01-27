Read full article on original website
Peoria Police investigate Sunday night carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a reported carjacking that occurred in an area close to both the West Bluff and Central Peoria. Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on West McClure inbetween Linn and Bigelow. A male victim says he and his family were...
PPD: Illegal firearm found in Peoria traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — A traffic stop in Peoria early Sunday morning led to an arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon. Peoria Police said officers made the stop on S. Western Avenue around 2:40 a.m., finding probable cause to search the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found on a...
Decade in federal prison for convicted meth dealer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next decade in federal prison after being sentenced to felony drug charges. Court records indicate Robert Lee Ford, 38, was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty last September to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
CityLift service to Washington extended after pilot program success
WASHINGTON, Ill. – A pilot program that started six months ago for some residents of Washington is being continued for the time being. The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District says “CityLift” paratransit service will continue in Washington. It’s open to people aged 18 to 59 who may...
CAT union workers approve UAW strike authority
PEORIA, Ill. — Members of the United Auto Workers Union at Caterpillar have overwhelmingly decided to give their leaders the authority to call a strike against the company in case contract negotiations don’t lead to an agreement. The UAW said Monday that more than 98% of its membership...
