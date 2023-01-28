ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds flies home from Wrexham to take daughter to school

Ryan Reynolds was forced to hurry home from Wrexham’s thrilling 3-3 FA Cup draw against Sheffield United to take his daughter to school on Monday morning.Reynolds co-owns the National League club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and was in attendance at the Racecourse Ground as a late equaliser denied Wrexham a famous cup upset.The Hollywood star could not dally post-match, though, making a hasty getaway to fly home to take his daughter to school on Monday morning.Reynolds has three daughters with his “Green Lantern” co-start Blake Lively, with the eldest of them, James, watching alongside her father.The pair flew back...
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-1 Reading: Better Than Expected

I don't know about you, but I was expecting a bit of a drubbing going into yesterday’s game. Coming off the back of not just one of the worst results, but one of the worst performances of the season, and going up against arguably the most in-form team in the country was not a proposition I was looking forward to.
SB Nation

Monday January 30th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
SB Nation

Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?

It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
SB Nation

What Everton can expect from Sean Dyche

While time will only tell if Everton have made the right choice in appointing Sean Dyche as the next manager, there is no doubt however that the Blues are getting a manager who is a lot, lot more than a nightclub-bouncer lookalike that wants to play 4-4-2 all season long.
SB Nation

What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City

Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
SB Nation

Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win

The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Kieran Trippier signs extension until 2025

The man, the myth, the legend. The best player to ever don New Newcastle threads, right-back and England international Kieran Trippier, is extending his time in Tyneside until the summer of 2025, Newcastle announced on Friday. Of course, and as the very official statement clearly says just four words into...
SB Nation

Klopp Speaks About Improving Quality Of Premier League Rivals

After four seasons of Manchester City and Liverpool looking like the only teams that really had a chance to take the Premier League crown, a new challenger has emerged this season in the form of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. While the Gunners are putting their best foot forward, the dominant sides of the recent past are struggling to reach previous highs.
SB Nation

3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal FC

Manchester City sent Premier League title rivals Arsenal FC out of the 2023 FA Cup at the fourth round. The Sky Blues got by the Gunners 1-0 on a second-half goal from Nathan Aké. Here we take a look at the trending storylines from under the Friday night lights at the Etihad.
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton

Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott Reflects On Brighton Loss

Liverpool’s chance at lifting silverware this season took a massive blow yesterday after they lost to Brighton in the 4th Round of the FA Cup. After taking the lead in the first half with a goal from Harvey Elliott, the Reds conceded twice — including late into stoppage time. The young midfielder reflected on the defeat.

