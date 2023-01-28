Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
SB Nation
WATCH: Sam Kerr volley to open the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool, 1-0!
One great cross from Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr volleys it in for Chelsea’s first goal of the day against Liverpool in the Women’s FA Cup. What a strike!
Ryan Reynolds flies home from Wrexham to take daughter to school
Ryan Reynolds was forced to hurry home from Wrexham’s thrilling 3-3 FA Cup draw against Sheffield United to take his daughter to school on Monday morning.Reynolds co-owns the National League club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and was in attendance at the Racecourse Ground as a late equaliser denied Wrexham a famous cup upset.The Hollywood star could not dally post-match, though, making a hasty getaway to fly home to take his daughter to school on Monday morning.Reynolds has three daughters with his “Green Lantern” co-start Blake Lively, with the eldest of them, James, watching alongside her father.The pair flew back...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Sunderland’s young stars thrived against Fulham - who impressed you the most?
Sunderland ended the match with an average age of just 21, and the team did the fans proud!. It’s not often you come away from a match where you’ve just lost your star striker to a suspected long-term injury smiling, but Sunderland’s young side made everyone on Wearside proud yesterday and the feel-good factor is really starting to return.
Watch Arnaut Danjuma Score On Tottenham Debut
Danjuma got his Tottenham Hotspur career off to a dream start by scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win at Preston North End.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Reading: Better Than Expected
I don't know about you, but I was expecting a bit of a drubbing going into yesterday’s game. Coming off the back of not just one of the worst results, but one of the worst performances of the season, and going up against arguably the most in-form team in the country was not a proposition I was looking forward to.
SB Nation
Monday January 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Preview | When the window shuts, who’s been linked & what to expect
Manager Sean Dyche has already been confirmed, so that’s one box checked for Everton. Last week we’d heard that the new manager would be given three-four new signings, which could also include loans. It’s promising to be a very busy day at Finch Farm, but will the notoriously...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
SB Nation
What Everton can expect from Sean Dyche
While time will only tell if Everton have made the right choice in appointing Sean Dyche as the next manager, there is no doubt however that the Blues are getting a manager who is a lot, lot more than a nightclub-bouncer lookalike that wants to play 4-4-2 all season long.
SB Nation
What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City
Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
SB Nation
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Kieran Trippier signs extension until 2025
The man, the myth, the legend. The best player to ever don New Newcastle threads, right-back and England international Kieran Trippier, is extending his time in Tyneside until the summer of 2025, Newcastle announced on Friday. Of course, and as the very official statement clearly says just four words into...
SB Nation
After another worrying-looking injury to Ross Stewart, can Sunderland cover for his absence?
To paraphrase the late, great Murray Walker, Sunderland really do have all the luck with injuries...and it’s all bad. Yes, we gained a creditable draw at Craven Cottage after a cracking and confidence-boosting early goal from Jack Clarke, but it came at a heavy price. After Ross Stewart suffered...
SB Nation
Klopp Speaks About Improving Quality Of Premier League Rivals
After four seasons of Manchester City and Liverpool looking like the only teams that really had a chance to take the Premier League crown, a new challenger has emerged this season in the form of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. While the Gunners are putting their best foot forward, the dominant sides of the recent past are struggling to reach previous highs.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal FC
Manchester City sent Premier League title rivals Arsenal FC out of the 2023 FA Cup at the fourth round. The Sky Blues got by the Gunners 1-0 on a second-half goal from Nathan Aké. Here we take a look at the trending storylines from under the Friday night lights at the Etihad.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton
Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott Reflects On Brighton Loss
Liverpool’s chance at lifting silverware this season took a massive blow yesterday after they lost to Brighton in the 4th Round of the FA Cup. After taking the lead in the first half with a goal from Harvey Elliott, the Reds conceded twice — including late into stoppage time. The young midfielder reflected on the defeat.
Comments / 0