Cincinnati, OH

Tennessee Lookout

A tale of two cities

Recent news that Music City tourism honcho Butch Spyridon will (sort of) retire this summer has me thinking about how Nashville has changed during his three decades leading what is essentially the city’s official tourism bureau, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.  Short answer: in just about every way. Longer answer: in some ways that […] The post A tale of two cities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Police no longer looking for Wyoming woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police said they're no longer looking for a woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk Saturday but had not returned by Sunday. Police believed she might have had a gun. Police have not released any other details.
WYOMING, OH
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video

OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRC

St. Vincent Ferrer School

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Vincent Ferrer School is a small, loving, and diverse Catholic School community in Kenwood, serving grades Preschool through 8th grade. It is committed to knowing your child as an individual and as a Child of God. It takes great pride in educating the whole child; academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Its students come from 21 different zip codes and 16 different school districts. It is an Ohio Ed Choice and Jon Peterson Scholarship provider, and also offers other financial aid options.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Interstate 35' movie filming in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Hollywood movie described as a "character thriller linking historical events from the 1990s to today" is getting tax credits to film locally. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Jan. 26 approved tax credits for a film titled "Interstate 35." According to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

St. Vivian Catholic School

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Come visit St. Vivian Catholic School, where it builds young men and women of virtue. St. Vivian Catholic School is a thriving small school where young men and women are provided skills and support that will help them grow not just academically, but virtue-ally! It offers preschool through eighth grade in a connected faith-filled campus that helps students academically, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. It provides virtue education - the original social, emotional learning - and it gets to know its students so that it can best help meet their needs.
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Steelyard Commons | Shopping center in Cleveland, Ohio

If you are looking for a simpler mall, but with good shopping options, then I recommend visiting Steelyard Commons. This site is small, but you can find various stores where you will find clothing, accessories, footwear, and items for the home and pantry. In addition, the gastronomic offer is interesting.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

It's almost time for Cherry Thing-a-Lings at Tri-State bakery

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - It's almost that time of year again! Schmidt Bakery in Batesville is preparing to churn out its famous Cherry Thing-a-Lings. The once-a-year treat always falls on President's Day weekend. A Thing-a-Ling is a pastry with real cherries and always draws large crowds to the bakery. In...
BATESVILLE, IN
WKRC

Romero Academies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Romero Academies partners with families to form future saints by developing the intellect, forming the character, and engaging the faith of your children so that they can thrive in selective college preparatory high schools, college, and beyond. ITS MISSION:. Romero Academies partners with families to form future...
CINCINNATI, OH

