CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Come visit St. Vivian Catholic School, where it builds young men and women of virtue. St. Vivian Catholic School is a thriving small school where young men and women are provided skills and support that will help them grow not just academically, but virtue-ally! It offers preschool through eighth grade in a connected faith-filled campus that helps students academically, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. It provides virtue education - the original social, emotional learning - and it gets to know its students so that it can best help meet their needs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO