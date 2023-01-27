Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
salestechstar.com
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
Loop Energy Continues Evolution of Board with Addition of Brad Miller
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Miller to its Board of Directors. Miller’s appointment is the next step to evolving Loop Energy’s board, an effort which began last year with the appointment of Kent Thexton as Board Chair and Paul Cataford as Director, Corporate Secretary and CFO. Loop Energy continues to strengthen its leadership and expertise at the board level as it focuses on the next stage of growth and develops a path to profitability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005054/en/ Brad Miller joins Loop Energy’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
AI-Powered Kindred INDUCT Automates Induction of One Million Items with 95% Accuracy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Kindred, part of Ocado Group, has released the results of an 18-month beta test of its INDUCT AI-powered robotic induction system. INDUCT automated the induction of more than one million items at 95% accuracy in a grueling, fast-paced global logistics center where the beta trial was held. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005022/en/ A beta test was designed to put the Kindred INDUCT system through its paces in one of the most grueling and fast-paced logistics environments. An INDUCT workcell was incorporated into an existing induction line at a global logistics facility and transportation hub where 200,000 small parcels are sorted each hour, and up to 400,000 parcels are processed during the peak holiday season. During the beta, INDUCT automated the induction of more than one million items at 95% accuracy. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Eaton Collaborates With Rewiring America to Help Drive Residential Electrification Education, Awareness and Action
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Additionally, Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, has joined Rewiring America’s CEOs for Electrification, a national coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. Brickhouse joins the coalition as part of Eaton’s continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005468/en/ Eaton is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Eaton’s executive joins the organization’s CEOs for Electrification, a coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. (Photo: Business Wire)
envirotech-online.com
New partnership will distribute high performance particulate matter sensor worldwide
ION Science Ltd announces the addition of NextPM, widely seen as the world’s best performing particulate matter (PM) sensor, to its portfolio. The high-specification sensor, designed by TERA Sensor, a subsidiary of Groupe TERA, is suitable for industrial, environmental monitoring, and smart city applications. NextPM features advanced technical innovations...
aircargonews.net
GlobalX adds freighter expertise
Miami-based Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX) has appointed Glen Gates as vice president – A321 freighter programmes. Gates has more than 38 years of experience in the freighter market. In 1985, he launched a new cargo unit for Midway Airlines as director cargo marketing and then worked for DHL...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Case study: Electrical system design for hospital campuses
Learn about master planning design and expectations with owners. Understand design considerations for electrical infrastructure in a campus expansion. Look at electrical room layout considerations. Insights:. When figuring the blocking and stacking analysis, it is important for the engineering team to coordinate with the architect on space requirements for the...
insideevs.com
Lightyear's Operating Company Atlas Technologies Declared Bankrupt
Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced that Atlas Technologies, its operating company responsible for the production of solar cars, has been declared insolvent by a Dutch court. Obviously, this spells uncertainty for the future of Lightyear, which announced a week ago that production of the Lightyear 0 was suspended six...
Microsoft's investments in Climeworks are officially starting to pay off
Microsoft is a big investor in Climeworks, which aims to develop technology that literally vacuums carbon out of the atmosphere. Climeworks received its first certification that it actually works, this week.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Leading solar inverter trends of 2022
A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
csengineermag.com
Leading construction manufacturer Gravitas International, specialists in sustainable and environmentally friendly products, have released their all-new website for 2023.
The site features a comprehensive product guide showcasing the company’s most recent innovations and product line extensions including the award winning Flex MSE Vegetated Retaining Wall System. In Addition, the user-friendly platform boasts an extensive resources library that features 100’s of downloadable assets including literature, photos, videos, FAQ’s as...
The Next Web
UK startup develops device to combat tyre wear pollution
Tyre wear is a major contributor to polluting microplastics — small particles which don’t biodegrade and tend to accumulate in the environment, leaking harmful toxins into the air and our waterways. And although there’s no respective EU regulation yet, a London-based startup has developed a device that can capture these particles.
satnews.com
Officina Stellare awarded a new contract by Photo-Sonics for newgen optical systems for the U.S. defense sector
Officina Stellare SpA has been selected by PSI (Photo-Sonics, Inc.) as the qualified supplier for the large number of short and long range telescopes, operating in the visible and infrared spectrum, necessary for the execution of the MITS project (Multispectral Imaging and Tracking System) launched in 2019 by the U.S. Army.
