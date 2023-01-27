SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Kindred, part of Ocado Group, has released the results of an 18-month beta test of its INDUCT AI-powered robotic induction system. INDUCT automated the induction of more than one million items at 95% accuracy in a grueling, fast-paced global logistics center where the beta trial was held. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005022/en/ A beta test was designed to put the Kindred INDUCT system through its paces in one of the most grueling and fast-paced logistics environments. An INDUCT workcell was incorporated into an existing induction line at a global logistics facility and transportation hub where 200,000 small parcels are sorted each hour, and up to 400,000 parcels are processed during the peak holiday season. During the beta, INDUCT automated the induction of more than one million items at 95% accuracy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO