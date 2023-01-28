ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques

At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
94.3 The Point

History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be

It's the colorful little candy that doesn't melt in your hands. A New Jersey-based candy that many throughout the country love and feel very passionate about. M&M's has been with us since 1941, but the candy itself has gone through some changes between now and then. For example, did you know that only three of the six main colors have gone unchanged since M&M's were first produced?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Looper

The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000

Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend

Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
The News Leader

'American Pickers' returning to Virginia and is looking for antiques

"American Pickers," a television show on The History Channel starring brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe, as well as Danielle Colby, will have film crews in Virginia this March. According to a spokesperson for the documentary series that explores the world of antique picking, there are no specific locations in Virginia planned as of now. This isn't the show's first trip to Virginia. Crews were in the Old Dominion in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The show even filmed in Staunton in 2017 when Mike Wolfe and former cast member Frank Fritz stopped in the area. That year they checked out the toy collection of Al Morkunas at his home on Lewis Street. Morkunas died from cancer that same year and the show dedicated an episode to him.
VIRGINIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

A Family Creates New Rituals

Rituals require updating to retain meaning in the traditions they honor. When a tradition is dramatically transformed, its rituals demand revision. The transformations can help sustain the underlying values of the original activity, revitalizing its meaning. One family explored rituals in overturning their approach to the Christmas tree. Four years...
Cheryl E Preston

Baby Boomers born between 1954-1965 have been re-labeled Generation Jones

If you have been a proud baby boomer born between 1946-1964 all of your life it turns out you might have been mislabeled. Today those of us born between 1954-1965 have been re-labeled Generation Jones. I was born in 1958 and my brother in 1960 and we have always identified as boomers so I don't think we will change now. We have a cultural commentator by the name of Jonathan Pontell, to thank for this new label and for identifying those born in the US from 1954 to 1965 in the U.S., as Jonsers.
Apartment Therapy

The Elaborate Playmobil Dollhouse That Taught Me to Love Victorian Homes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The year is 2000, and it is Christmas Eve: I am blissfully asleep and waiting for Santa to shimmy down my home’s non-existent chimney, take two to three bites of the cookies we’d laid out for him on a Rudolph-themed plate, and place my perfectly-wrapped presents below the tree.
MarketRealist

Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection

As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?

