Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stock rose just under 30% on Monday, continuing a wild trend for the highly-shorted stock. The strong gain came despite a halt for volatility in the opening minutes of trading. Shares of the Arizona-based online auto retailer jumped over 20% in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday, triggering the halt. After the pause, shares extended gains to over 30% and sustained the move into the close. The stock has risen over 100% to start 2023, rebounding sharply from about a 98% decline in 2022.

18 HOURS AGO