Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Motley Fool
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
msn.com
Carvana stock surges about 30% after trading halt (update)
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stock rose just under 30% on Monday, continuing a wild trend for the highly-shorted stock. The strong gain came despite a halt for volatility in the opening minutes of trading. Shares of the Arizona-based online auto retailer jumped over 20% in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday, triggering the halt. After the pause, shares extended gains to over 30% and sustained the move into the close. The stock has risen over 100% to start 2023, rebounding sharply from about a 98% decline in 2022.
US stocks slide as investors turn focus to Fed meeting and brace for mega-cap tech earnings
Of the 145 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 68% beat profit estimates by a median of 5%, according to Fundstrat.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 27, 2023
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday in a choppy trading session that saw investors weigh in an onslaught of economic data, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in higher than expectations, and digested mixed corporate earnings. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
NASDAQ
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in BioNano Genomics (BNGO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.24MM shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Sun is Shining on Solar: 3 Top Stocks to Buy
TAN - Free Report) has produced returns of nearly 400% over the past 10 years. The solar industry has benefitted from several tailwinds in recent years, including:. · Wider Adoption: A growing number of developing nations worldwide are adopting solar amid environmental concerns. · Technological Improvements: Advancements in solar...
