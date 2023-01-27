ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Rabih Hammoud

How to Avoid Drowning in Your Own Thoughts

It’s true that certain practices, which will be suggested later, do help still our mind. But a more important question we should ask ourselves first is, why do we constantly bombard ourselves with thoughts?
Letting Go

Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
Rabih Hammoud

What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?

If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
Does Anybody Know Who You Really Are?

From the very beginning of our lives, we need another person to reflect back to us that they see us in all of our complexity. We want to know that we can be loved even with our flaws, imperfections, and negative qualities. Mirroring is mutual. The person who reflects to...

