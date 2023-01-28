ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Camp, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs battle with the flu in home loss to Bears

Trying to beat the Summerville Bears is a difficult enough task when healthy and the Bret Harte High School basketball team learned that when they met the Bears on Jan. 13 in Tuolumne and lost 56-31. Trying to beat the upstart Bears when the majority of the team is under...
BRET HARTE, CA
ModestoView

CluedUpp GeoGames Modesto Saved Alice in Wonderland

Team #BrewView joined hundreds of players Saturday morning to play a virtual game much like Pokemon Go and Ingress, in the streets of Downtown Modesto. Starting at the Gallo Center for the Arts, going as far as 5 points and back, players got a glimpse of everything DoMo has to offer. The Modesto Museum, McHenry Mansion, art and statues, and great restaurants, as many teams tried downtown restaurants out for the first time.
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy

(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person dead after 2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home

STOCKTON - One person has died, following a two-alarm fire in Stockton Monday. The fire broke out at a triplex home in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive Monday morning and went to two alarms. A Stockton Fire Department spokesperson confirms one adult died in the fire. Two others, including a child, were transported to the hospital with burns.The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home. This is a developing story. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood

(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
FOLSOM, CA
krcrtv.com

A Winter Weather Advisory and gusty winds expected for the Northstate

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Meteorologist Bryan Scofield says that colder temperatures can be expected in the Northstate over the weekend and for the week beyond. A lot of the area saw sunny days and temperatures even as high as the 60s recently, but Scofield says not to put your winter coats in storage just yet.
CHICO, CA
Fox40

Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton

(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
STOCKTON, CA

