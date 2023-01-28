Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte wrestling goes from closing its doors in 2017 to becoming D6 section champions
STOCKTON – “Are you guys going to win the section championship tomorrow?”. That’s the question that Bret Harte High School senior wrestler Dakota Stephens was asked the night before the Bullfrogs took part in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual championship tournament.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks pick up a 42-25 victory in final road game of the regular season
The plan for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is to not get on a bus again until Feb. 24. After playing the Amador Buffaloes on the road, the Red Hawks will end the season with three home games. As the current No. 2 team in the MaxPreps...
Calaveras Enterprise
With an impressive performance against Amador, Calaveras picks up its 11th victory in a row
The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team continues its impressive run by picking up its 11th victory in a row. On a night where 12 of 13 Red Hawks scored, the San Andreas squad improved to 20-4 overall and 7-0 in the Mother Lode League with a 76-43 win over the Amador Buffaloes on Friday in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs battle with the flu in home loss to Bears
Trying to beat the Summerville Bears is a difficult enough task when healthy and the Bret Harte High School basketball team learned that when they met the Bears on Jan. 13 in Tuolumne and lost 56-31. Trying to beat the upstart Bears when the majority of the team is under...
CluedUpp GeoGames Modesto Saved Alice in Wonderland
Team #BrewView joined hundreds of players Saturday morning to play a virtual game much like Pokemon Go and Ingress, in the streets of Downtown Modesto. Starting at the Gallo Center for the Arts, going as far as 5 points and back, players got a glimpse of everything DoMo has to offer. The Modesto Museum, McHenry Mansion, art and statues, and great restaurants, as many teams tried downtown restaurants out for the first time.
Calaveras Enterprise
Studios students demonstrate recall skills at the 4th annual Battle of the Books
From the Calaveras County Office of Education. Studios Students Demonstrate Recall Skills at the 4th Annual Battle of the Books.
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
1 person dead after 2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home
STOCKTON - One person has died, following a two-alarm fire in Stockton Monday. The fire broke out at a triplex home in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive Monday morning and went to two alarms. A Stockton Fire Department spokesperson confirms one adult died in the fire. Two others, including a child, were transported to the hospital with burns.The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home. This is a developing story.
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
krcrtv.com
A Winter Weather Advisory and gusty winds expected for the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Meteorologist Bryan Scofield says that colder temperatures can be expected in the Northstate over the weekend and for the week beyond. A lot of the area saw sunny days and temperatures even as high as the 60s recently, but Scofield says not to put your winter coats in storage just yet.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior. Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.
Comments / 0