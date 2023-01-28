STOCKTON - One person has died, following a two-alarm fire in Stockton Monday. The fire broke out at a triplex home in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive Monday morning and went to two alarms. A Stockton Fire Department spokesperson confirms one adult died in the fire. Two others, including a child, were transported to the hospital with burns.The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home. This is a developing story.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO