A banged up Mountain Crest boys wrestling team is still a dangerous one. The Mustangs proved that by placing second behind six-time reigning 3A state champion Juab at the fourth annual Davie Swensen Invitational last Saturday in Hyrum. Juab, arguably one of the top three teams in all of Utah this season, racked up 325.5 points, followed by the Mustangs with 253.5. Fruita Monument, a 4A program out of Colorado, was third with 195 points.

HYRUM, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO