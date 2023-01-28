Read full article on original website
Laurence, Arthur
Laurence Arthur Laurence 83 Logan passed away January 27, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Roskelley, Wilma Coy
Roskelley Wilma Coy Roskelley 93 Smithfield passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Jarvis, James Adams
Jarvis James Adams Jarvis 101 North Logan passed away January 26, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Prep wrestling: MC boys finish 2nd at Davie Swensen Invite
A banged up Mountain Crest boys wrestling team is still a dangerous one. The Mustangs proved that by placing second behind six-time reigning 3A state champion Juab at the fourth annual Davie Swensen Invitational last Saturday in Hyrum. Juab, arguably one of the top three teams in all of Utah this season, racked up 325.5 points, followed by the Mustangs with 253.5. Fruita Monument, a 4A program out of Colorado, was third with 195 points.
Prep girls swimming: Make it 3 straight Region 11 titles for Lady Riverhawks
Some high school swimming teams have depth and others have star power. Unfortunately for opponents of the Lady Riverhawks, they have both at their disposal and that was certainly on display at the Region 11 Championships, which took place Saturday at Utah State University’s HPER Pool.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies got defensive in road win over Bulldogs
While the Aggies did something offensively no other team has been able to do in the Save Mart Center this season, the defensive play also helped the Utah State men’s basketball team pick up an important road win Saturday evening. The Aggies beat Fresno State in Mountain West Conference...
