Laurence, Arthur
Laurence Arthur Laurence 83 Logan passed away January 27, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Prep wrestling: MC boys finish 2nd at Davie Swensen Invite
A banged up Mountain Crest boys wrestling team is still a dangerous one. The Mustangs proved that by placing second behind six-time reigning 3A state champion Juab at the fourth annual Davie Swensen Invitational last Saturday in Hyrum. Juab, arguably one of the top three teams in all of Utah this season, racked up 325.5 points, followed by the Mustangs with 253.5. Fruita Monument, a 4A program out of Colorado, was third with 195 points.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies got defensive in road win over Bulldogs
While the Aggies did something offensively no other team has been able to do in the Save Mart Center this season, the defensive play also helped the Utah State men’s basketball team pick up an important road win Saturday evening. The Aggies beat Fresno State in Mountain West Conference...
USU men’s basketball: Aggies finish strong, pick up road win at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. – There was no let down this year by the Aggies at the Save Mart Center. In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team finished the first half strong and picked right up where it left off to start the second 20 minutes. That all added up to an impressive 70-53 win against Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 6,817.
