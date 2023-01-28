FRESNO, Calif. – There was no let down this year by the Aggies at the Save Mart Center. In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team finished the first half strong and picked right up where it left off to start the second 20 minutes. That all added up to an impressive 70-53 win against Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 6,817.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO