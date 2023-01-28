ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

huntleyvoice.com

Huntley High School’s admin push out stricter attendance

As the year begins to dwindle to an end, students tend to miss more school, wear their IDs less, and want more blended privileges. However, Huntley High School’s admin is taking precautions to ensure that students are where they need to be. According to dean Alice Ohlinger, the investigation...
HUNTLEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
WIFR

Rockford sisters skate to nationals in return to hometown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a nostalgic return to Rockford for two sisters who grew up on the ice. Charity Hendrickson and Evangeline Whitlock have skating in their blood. They started at the ages of three and five respectively and skated together in Rockford with the Ice Angels, a local synchronized skating team. This past week they returned to their hometown to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center.
ROCKFORD, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Alums of DeKalb High School Create Scholarship Opportunity

– The DeKalb County Community Foundation is thrilled to announce the DHS Alumni Scholarship Fund as a new opportunity for students at DeKalb High School (DHS). This Fund awards scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing continuing education and training for career advancement. Students attending a vocational-technical school, trade school, two-year college, four-year college, or university are eligible.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Winterfest in Beloit is underway

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
BELVIDERE, IL
CBS Chicago

Northern Illinois University introducing newest mascot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northern Illinois University is introducing its newest mascot.Say hello to Mission III. He came to campus Friday to meet cheerleaders, the dance team, and ROTC cadets.The 3-month-old Siberian Husky will spend most of next year learning his duties with the help of the current mascot, Mission II who's retiring.
DEKALB, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of Thomas Zulke. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son. “He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
DES PLAINES, IL
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue

Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue) -They need foster homes. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, February 18th, 11A-3P, at Pet Supplies Plus in Lincolnwood (7031 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712). Learn about our...
CHICAGO, IL
