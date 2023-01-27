Read full article on original website
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold
From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hooray for Hartford!
HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
wearegreenbay.com
Home a total loss following fire & collapse in Kaukauna, estimated damage of over $400K
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse. According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video
WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Condolences pour in for WWII veteran and community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The news regarding the death of community leader and WWII veteran Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi hit everyone in the heart late Friday afternoon. “Never wanted this day to come,” said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
