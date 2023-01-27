QUINCY — Two no-cost health screenings will be available at Horizons, 224 S. Eighth, in partnership with Blessing Health. The first event will be a no-cost A1C screening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. No appointment is required. Those attending the screening should enter the Horizons building through the door near Eighth Street. The A1C test helps to diagnose pre-diabetes and diabetes. Its results also help patients and their healthcare providers manage the disease.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO