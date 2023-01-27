Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
‘It is night and day’: Officers with three police departments sing praises of Flock Safety cameras
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council could vote Monday night on the approval of entering a two-year contract with Flock Safety for the leasing of 20 fixed location license place reader cameras to be installed around the city for $117,600. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, made...
muddyrivernews.com
Truck driver training program at JWCC to have open house Feb. 6
QUINCY — The truck driver training program at John Wood Community College will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Koch’s Lane. The open house is free and open to the public. Representatives will share how the program has...
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023
On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
muddyrivernews.com
Mardi Gras party on Feb. 18 to benefit Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation
QUINCY — The Gentleman, one of Quincy’s premier bands, will play at a Mardi Gras party to. benefit the Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation. The celebration will be from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Armory, 416 Jersey. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at...
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony
QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health offering free diabetes screening Monday, cholesterol screening March 16 at Horizons
QUINCY — Two no-cost health screenings will be available at Horizons, 224 S. Eighth, in partnership with Blessing Health. The first event will be a no-cost A1C screening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. No appointment is required. Those attending the screening should enter the Horizons building through the door near Eighth Street. The A1C test helps to diagnose pre-diabetes and diabetes. Its results also help patients and their healthcare providers manage the disease.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Area String Orchestra rehearsals to begin Saturday; new members welcome
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will begin rehearsing for their spring 2023 concert Saturday, Feb. 4. Individuals wishing to become members are welcome to join the group at the first rehearsal. The organization is made up the Beginning String Orchestra, Intermediate String Orchestra and the Advanced...
