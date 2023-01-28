ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development

Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Chamber hosts the 2023 Taste of the Town

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 37th Annual Taste of the Town on January 26, 2023 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page:. Presented this year by Visit The Woodlands, Taste of the Town returned...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

City of Katy closes a portion of 1st Street

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - First Street between Bartlett and Victoria Lakes will be closed through the end of April. Working hours for construction crews are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, they may only be on-site part of the time according to the City of Katy.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
TOMBALL, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy