ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

In the Garden: Tips for growing beautiful dahlias

Growing beautiful dahlias is easier than you think. Proper planting and care will result in an abundance of beautiful blooms for you to enjoy in your garden and summer bouquets. Use these strategies to boost your dahlia growing success:. Start Early for a Long Season of Flowers. Dahlias grow from...
The Daily South

How To Grow Lemons From Seeds

Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
epicgardening.com

How To Grow Lemon Balm Microgreens Fast And Easy

Lemon balm is a cheery herb that’s fun to use in the kitchen. Unfortunately, it’s also a very large plant that can quickly take over your garden. So, if you’re after that lovely lemon aroma without the hassle, you’ll love growing lemon balm microgreens!. Lemon balm...
KSST Radio

Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil

Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.
BHG

How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees

The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
savvygardening.com

When to cut back asparagus for healthy, productive plants

When to cut back asparagus is a common question among vegetable gardeners. While growing asparagus isn’t difficult, knowing when and how to prune these perennial plants can mean the difference between a prolific harvest of healthy spears and poor production from pest-ridden plants. In this article, I’ll share important insight into how asparagus grows and then offer information on the best time to cut back asparagus plants for optimum plant health and production.
backyardboss.net

How Often Should You Change Potting Soil

Potting soil plays a huge role in the health and life of your container garden. Since soil doesn’t come with an expiration date, it can be difficult to tell when it’s time to change it. To help your plants thrive, you need to provide them with nutrient-rich, well-draining, and well-aerated potting soil.
Gardenista

Gardening 101: Mustard Greens

I have learned to love peppery, bitter foods. Honestly, I don’t quite understand the attraction, but I suppose it started with my intentional avoidance of sugary food. Without that satisfying sweet hit, I needed a punchy replacement. Enter mustard greens. With winter here and the veggie garden a bit sparse and lackluster, mustard greens really fill the void. Plus, they’re ridiculously nutritious.
a-z-animals.com

How Big Are Pothos Houseplants?

If you’re a fan of houseplants, you’re likely familiar with the low-maintenance vining houseplant pothos. This plant becomes quite large in the wild, so you may wonder what size to expect from an indoor-grown version of pothos. This article will cover pothos in general and discuss the size...
icytales.com

Best Dry Herb Vaporizer: 5 Types of Portable Vaporizers

A dry herb vaporizer is a technological device that allows you to enjoy the benefits of the best dry herb vaporizer and medicinal plant material without the harmful smoke associated with traditional methods of consumption. By heating the material to a precise temperature, the vaporizer produces pure and potent vapors...
homesenator.com

Grow Your Own Food: Everything You Need To Know For Growing Vegetables From Scratch

Whether you are a gardener, a farmer’s market enthusiast, or simply hoping to become more self-sufficient, growing your own food has many advantages. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that the food you’re eating is entirely organic and pesticide-free.
a-z-animals.com

Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide

Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
Rootbound Homestead

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy