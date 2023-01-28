Read full article on original website
Related
In the Garden: Tips for growing beautiful dahlias
Growing beautiful dahlias is easier than you think. Proper planting and care will result in an abundance of beautiful blooms for you to enjoy in your garden and summer bouquets. Use these strategies to boost your dahlia growing success:. Start Early for a Long Season of Flowers. Dahlias grow from...
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
epicgardening.com
How To Grow Lemon Balm Microgreens Fast And Easy
Lemon balm is a cheery herb that’s fun to use in the kitchen. Unfortunately, it’s also a very large plant that can quickly take over your garden. So, if you’re after that lovely lemon aroma without the hassle, you’ll love growing lemon balm microgreens!. Lemon balm...
Don’t Throw Out Leftover Coffee — Diluted, It Can Serve As Organic Fertilizer For Some Houseplants
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil
Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.
Is it time to panic over signs of spring growth in winter? Here’s what the pros say
There’s one task you can do in the coming weeks to inspire bulbs to flower.
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
savvygardening.com
When to cut back asparagus for healthy, productive plants
When to cut back asparagus is a common question among vegetable gardeners. While growing asparagus isn’t difficult, knowing when and how to prune these perennial plants can mean the difference between a prolific harvest of healthy spears and poor production from pest-ridden plants. In this article, I’ll share important insight into how asparagus grows and then offer information on the best time to cut back asparagus plants for optimum plant health and production.
backyardboss.net
How Often Should You Change Potting Soil
Potting soil plays a huge role in the health and life of your container garden. Since soil doesn’t come with an expiration date, it can be difficult to tell when it’s time to change it. To help your plants thrive, you need to provide them with nutrient-rich, well-draining, and well-aerated potting soil.
Garden Help Desk: Is there a difference between male and female peppers?
I was buying peppers at a fruit stand last fall, and someone there said that female bell peppers are sweeter than male bell peppers. Is that true? Can you really taste a difference?. No, you can’t taste a difference between male and female bell peppers because there is no such...
Gardenista
Gardening 101: Mustard Greens
I have learned to love peppery, bitter foods. Honestly, I don’t quite understand the attraction, but I suppose it started with my intentional avoidance of sugary food. Without that satisfying sweet hit, I needed a punchy replacement. Enter mustard greens. With winter here and the veggie garden a bit sparse and lackluster, mustard greens really fill the void. Plus, they’re ridiculously nutritious.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Woman issues warning to always wash vegetables after spotting bugs in broccoli
A woman has shared a clip showing why it's important that you always wash your veggies before tucking in. When it comes to cooking, I think the world is split into camps; those who make sure all fruit and veg is washed before they prepare it and those who reckon it’s fine to go as is.
a-z-animals.com
How Big Are Pothos Houseplants?
If you’re a fan of houseplants, you’re likely familiar with the low-maintenance vining houseplant pothos. This plant becomes quite large in the wild, so you may wonder what size to expect from an indoor-grown version of pothos. This article will cover pothos in general and discuss the size...
icytales.com
Best Dry Herb Vaporizer: 5 Types of Portable Vaporizers
A dry herb vaporizer is a technological device that allows you to enjoy the benefits of the best dry herb vaporizer and medicinal plant material without the harmful smoke associated with traditional methods of consumption. By heating the material to a precise temperature, the vaporizer produces pure and potent vapors...
homesenator.com
Grow Your Own Food: Everything You Need To Know For Growing Vegetables From Scratch
Whether you are a gardener, a farmer’s market enthusiast, or simply hoping to become more self-sufficient, growing your own food has many advantages. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that the food you’re eating is entirely organic and pesticide-free.
a-z-animals.com
Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide
Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Cucumbers?
Before planting cucumbers, you'll have to choose between two varieties, and your selection will depend on your garden's setup and the available space.
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
Comments / 0