How to recognize and stop gaslighting in your relationships
An excerpt from The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide: Your Personal Journey Toward Healing from Emotional Abuse. Gaslighting is insidiously pervasive in today’s culture. We are inundated by an onslaught of news and information that we’re aware might not be accurate. In such a climate, we are presented with more occasions to question what we know and consequently are more vulnerable to gaslighting than ever.
Dating in your 50s after divorce.
Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Divorcing A Narcissist Starts With Changing You, Not Them
Divorce is never easy. Even when you decide to part ways "amicably," you still feel like you somehow dropped the ball or failed. And no matter how much you talk beforehand and how in agreement you think you are, something will always come up along the way. That's especially true when you're divorcing a narcissist because, in short, narcissists don't like to lose.
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
5 Habits Most Cheaters Have and How to Spot Them
*I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. What better way to crush a person’s self-worth and confidence than cheating on them? It’s the classic way to ruin a relationship nowadays. We all "know" a cheater, or the cheated, right? It’s becoming more prevalent in today’s society.
A Narcissistic Co-Parent Gains Control by Playing Favorites
Narcissistic parents use their children as pawns to gain control and manipulate others. Parenting with a narcissist can be challenging. The manipulative behaviors and emotional manipulation can have lasting effects on your relationship with your children and their other parent.
Understanding How Narcissists Think
Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons
The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.
Relationship Armageddon — Gottman’s Four Horsemen of the Relationship Apocalypse
John Gottman is a renowned clinical psychologist and researcher who has made significant contributions to the field of relationship science. With a career spanning several decades, Gottman has conducted extensive research on the dynamics of relationships, particularly in the areas of marriage and family therapy. His work has been widely recognized and has had a significant impact on the field of psychology, as well as on the lives of individuals and couples seeking to improve their relationships.
Conflict Resolution in Relationships
Conflict is Unavoidable, But How Do You Handle It?. When your significant other crosses your boundaries or hurts you, do you go to family and friends for comfort and reassurance? Please stop. Gossiping is detrimental to the autonomy of your relationship.
Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings
Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children
Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.
Virtual reality can be used to prevent infidelity and betrayal in real-world relationships
Many people enter into a monogamous romantic relationship hoping to remain faithful to their partner and enjoy all the benefits such a relationship can offer, including a sense of security, belonging and intimacy. However, in an age where the possibilities are seemingly endless, maintaining sexual exclusivity becomes challenging, as high rates of infidelity will testify.
Using Emotional Intelligence and Reparenting to Heal Childhood Wounds
Are you struggling in relationships or with stress management as an adult? You may be suffering from an unhealed childhood wound. The good news is we can heal those wounds by raising our emotional intelligence and learning to reparent ourselves. I will guide you through how to practice these, but first, let's identify some examples of childhood trauma.
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
Dealing With A Narcissist in The Workplace?
Narcissists in the workplace can be difficult to spot, but here are some of the tell-tale signs that you might be dealing with one. Narcissists typically have an inflated sense of self-importance, a preoccupation with fantasies of success, power and brilliance and a lack of empathy for others. Narcissists often feel envious of others and believe that others are envious of them.
Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships
Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.
