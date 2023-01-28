Read full article on original website
ATP Rankings: Djokovic back at the top; begins 374th week as world No 1
A day after winning his 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam singles title, Novak Djokovic returned to the top of the ATP rankings, moving four spots to the No 1 spot. This marks the 374th week as the men’s world No 1. If the Serb remains No 1 till February 20, he will tie the all-time record for most weeks at world No 1 in tennis history (men or women) currently held by Germany’s Stefanie Graf, who was No 1 for 377 weeks in the women’s game.
Novac Djokovic wins the Austrailian Open for a record 10th time
Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for the tenth time Sunday, his first open since the ban on his visa was lifted.
Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam
Novak Djokovic swept to a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd grand slam to equal Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s all-time standings.A year after seeing Nadal pull ahead while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.He dropped just one set all tournament despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.Novak Djokovic - 22Rafael Nadal - 22Roger Federer - 20Pete Sampras...
Tennis-'King of Melbourne Park' Djokovic Lands 10th Australian Open Title
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An emotional Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final. In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a...
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis.
Novak Djokovic describes record-equalling 22nd grand slam as biggest win of life
An emotional Novak Djokovic described his record-equalling 22nd grand slam title as the biggest victory of his life.A year after seeing Rafael Nadal pull ahead in the all-time men’s standings while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation from Australia, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.He dropped just one set all tournament – despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw – and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim a 10th title in Melbourne.Novak...
Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open on Sunday
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (5 ATP, favorite no. 4) won the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, after defeating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4 ATP, favorite no. 3) in the last act by 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5). (source: digi24.ro)
