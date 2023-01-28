Rafael Nadal has been part of the top 10 since 2005 but there is a chance that he might finally break this incredible run this year as he's on the verge of leaving the top 10. Rafael Nadal's longevity in tennis is amazing because his injury record is not so stellar. The Spaniard was able to keep himself in the top 10 for many years despite all of those challenges and it speaks to his greatness. Since 2005 Nadal has been part of the top 10 and he never dropped out. No matter how he played or what injuries he had, he always found a way to remain in the top 10.

17 HOURS AGO