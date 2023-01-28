Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan
Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
tennisuptodate.com
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov
Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer rules out any chance of making a tennis comeback saying 'that's not for me'
There will be many around the tennis universe who will still be of a mindset that says 'never say never.'. Those old romantics who long for yesteryear; the good old days; moments gone but not in anyway forgotten. Roger Federer was the man who produced an abundance of those magical...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
tennisuptodate.com
Roddick stands by comments regarding Djokovic's lack of vaccination: "Novak's success doesn’t mean I was wrong in this clip"
Andy Roddick has stood by his comments made about Djokovic when he declined to get vaccinated in order to comply with the Australian Open requirement last year. Many are convinced that Djokovic would have won his 10th Australian Open last year if he was permitted to play and they're probably right. He didn't and during that time, Andy Roddick criticized Djokovic for opting out of the vaccine because doing so was the responsible thing to do. Roddick said back then:
wtatennis.com
'I still feel like I'm on another planet': Sabalenka steps out with Australian Open trophy
Cloud 9 looks an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka. The newly crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrops.
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to...
BBC
Novak Djokovic says 10th Australian Open is his 'biggest victory'
Novak Djokovic says winning a 10th Australian Open to equal Rafael Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam men's titles is "the biggest victory" of his life. Djokovic, 35, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne having missed last year's event after being deported because of his Covid-19 vaccination status. He also had to...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
50 Australian Open Takeaways: Djokovic's Dominance and Sabalenka's Star Turn
Recapping a bizarre, but memorable fortnight with a familiar ending.
Tennis-Emotionally drained Djokovic savours happy end to difficult fortnight
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said shedding tears in his players' box following victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday was the result of an emotional collapse following his huge display of mental strength in a challenging fortnight.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
