Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
United Airlines boss warns of continued travel chaos in 2023, says there's a 'new math for airlines' post-pandemic that most airlines are not prepared for
Most airlines did not not invest during the COVID-19 pandemic — which devastated the industry — and are now struggling to cope with the rebound in travel after the public health crisis.
BBC
Flybe administration: Scramble to change plans after airline ceases trading
For Sophie Levy, a relaxing break to visit family in Windsor was scuppered when Flybe declared on Saturday that it was cancelling all flights. The airline said it had ceased trading, with 277 out of 321 staff being made redundant. Sophie is one of 2,500 people who were forced to...
Air India Suspends Pilot and Four Cabin Crew Over Infamous Business Class Urination Incident That Has Enraged India
Air India’s embattled new chief executive Campbell Wilson said on Saturday that the carrier had suspended one pilot and four members of cabin crew over a now infamous incident in which an inebriated senior Wells Fargo employee urinated on an elderly female passenger sitting in Business Class during a flight between New York JFK and Delhi.
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
travelnoire.com
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
It’s Either You or Me: Delta Air Flight Attendant Demands Jewish Man Deplanes Flight in Antisemitism Row
Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in which a flight attendant allegedly referred to a visibly Orthodox Jewish man and his family as “you people” in what appeared to be an antisemitic slur. The alleged incident took place as passengers were boarding the...
Bank Executive Accused of Urinating on a Fellow Airline Passenger
NEW DELHI — Indian police on Saturday arrested a top executive of a U.S.-based banking company in connection with an episode in late November in which the executive is alleged to have urinated on another passenger on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.
traveltomorrow.com
Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand
With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
Pfizer's COVID injections may result in higher EU prices in exchange for lower sales volume
A knowledgeable source has revealed that Brussels is in discussions with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) about the potential of decreasing the up to 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the EU has agreed to buy this year in exchange for a higher price.
Eurostar forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to avoid queues
Eurostar said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30 per cent increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras.
Flybe: Where are the worst-hit travellers after airline goes bust for second time?
An estimated 12,000 passengers booked to fly this week on Flybe are seeking alternatives after the airline shut down for the second time.The carrier first went bust in March 2020, at a time when it was the UK’s leading regional airline. Flybe was resurrected in April 2022, with its HQ at Birmingham airport and its biggest base of operations at George Best Belfast City airport in Northern Ireland.The airline operated 17 routes, almost all of them in the UK. But unlike the original Flybe, a large majority of links faced tough competition.Ralph Anker, the flight data analyst from Air Service...
Jeremy Hunt: No ‘conceivable circumstances’ in which HS2 stops short of Euston
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned central London terminus at Euston, amid reports that section of the route could be axed because of rising costs.Soaring inflation means the redeveloped Euston station may not open until 2038 and could be axed completely, with trains instead stopping at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs, according to The Sun.The newspaper also reported that a two to five-year delay to the entire project is being considered.Mr Hunt, asked by BBC News after a central...
Covid and Ukraine War Fails to Dent Record Pre-Christmas Profits for Ryanair… And ‘Robust’ Demand Continues
The lingering effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine war failed to dent Ryanair’s pre-Christmas performance, with the Irish low-cost airline reporting its best-ever third quarter after-tax profits on Monday. The Dublin-based discounter reported profits of €211 million for the three months between October and December 2022 – more...
I'm a former international flight attendant. Here are 11 ways to improve your experience on long-haul flights.
On long-haul plane trips, travelers should pack extra food, bring wired headphones, weigh their baggage ahead of time, and pace their alcohol intake.
BBC
Concorde: The Welshmen who got supersonic jets airborne
Concorde is often heralded as a success of Anglo-French co-operation. Yet what is frequently forgotten is the role two Welshmen played in making it a reality. Sir Morien Morgan from Bridgend, "Father of Concorde", was the chief engineer of the project, whilst Brian Trubshaw of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was the first British pilot to fly the supersonic jet.
