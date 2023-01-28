ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Flybe administration: Scramble to change plans after airline ceases trading

For Sophie Levy, a relaxing break to visit family in Windsor was scuppered when Flybe declared on Saturday that it was cancelling all flights. The airline said it had ceased trading, with 277 out of 321 staff being made redundant. Sophie is one of 2,500 people who were forced to...
travelnoire.com

Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'

More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
traveltomorrow.com

Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand

With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
The Independent

Flybe: Where are the worst-hit travellers after airline goes bust for second time?

An estimated 12,000 passengers booked to fly this week on Flybe are seeking alternatives after the airline shut down for the second time.The carrier first went bust in March 2020, at a time when it was the UK’s leading regional airline. Flybe was resurrected in April 2022, with its HQ at Birmingham airport and its biggest base of operations at George Best Belfast City airport in Northern Ireland.The airline operated 17 routes, almost all of them in the UK. But unlike the original Flybe, a large majority of links faced tough competition.Ralph Anker, the flight data analyst from Air Service...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt: No ‘conceivable circumstances’ in which HS2 stops short of Euston

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned central London terminus at Euston, amid reports that section of the route could be axed because of rising costs.Soaring inflation means the redeveloped Euston station may not open until 2038 and could be axed completely, with trains instead stopping at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs, according to The Sun.The newspaper also reported that a two to five-year delay to the entire project is being considered.Mr Hunt, asked by BBC News after a central...
BBC

Concorde: The Welshmen who got supersonic jets airborne

Concorde is often heralded as a success of Anglo-French co-operation. Yet what is frequently forgotten is the role two Welshmen played in making it a reality. Sir Morien Morgan from Bridgend, "Father of Concorde", was the chief engineer of the project, whilst Brian Trubshaw of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was the first British pilot to fly the supersonic jet.
