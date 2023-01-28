Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Is Built Around Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons will likely move on from Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He’s 33. They’re a bad team. It doesn’t take too much to put two and two together. The best thing you can do in any economy is corner the market. If...
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
Detroit Pistons crumble in 117-114 loss to NBA-worst Houston Rockets: Game thread recap
Detroit Pistons (13-37) vs. Houston Rockets (11-38) When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live scoring updates
Detroit Pistons (13-38) at Dallas Mavericks (26-25) When: 8:30 p.m. Monday. Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Pistons And Mavs Injury Reports
The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
NBA Executive Suggests Warriors Trade For Pascal Siakam
The Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to building their roster. With Stephen Curry still in the fold, the team has a chance to win NBA titles at full strength. However, the massive cost of keeping the group together may make them want to consider a consolidation move of sorts.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Suns prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023
NBA action continues on Monday night as the Toronto Raptors (23-28) head out west to face the hot Phoenix Suns (26-25). Both teams have been performing well as of late, so you won’t want to miss this pivotal matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Suns prediction and pick.
FOX Sports
Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
John Lucas II Illustrates Importance To Rockets' Coaching Staff In Win Over Pistons
In a win over the Pistons, John Lucas II led the short-handed Houston Rockets to a victory. But his work on the sidelines highlighted his importance to coach Stephen Silas' staff.
