Everton have appointed Sean Dyche as manager after failing to persuade Marcelo Bielsa to take over the relegation-threatened club.Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.Former Leeds and Argentina manager Bielsa, who was owner Farhad Moshiri’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard, flew into Heathrow Airport on Thursday for face-to-face talks with the businessman. But they could not agree a deal and Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, has now been confirmed as Everton’s new manager.Everton, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, have lost nine of...

13 HOURS AGO