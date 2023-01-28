Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
NBC Sports
Anthony Gordon sold to Newcastle by Everton for $49.5 million
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ($49.5 million) on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request. Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the...
All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
Everton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager
Everton have appointed Sean Dyche as manager after failing to persuade Marcelo Bielsa to take over the relegation-threatened club.Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.Former Leeds and Argentina manager Bielsa, who was owner Farhad Moshiri’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard, flew into Heathrow Airport on Thursday for face-to-face talks with the businessman. But they could not agree a deal and Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, has now been confirmed as Everton’s new manager.Everton, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, have lost nine of...
Newcastle vs Southampton - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything to know ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
SB Nation
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
Yardbarker
“Will be decisive” – Chelsea could end up with striker back at the club this summer
With Chelsea making a host of new signings themselves over the last two transfer windows, there is also the prospect of returning loan players in the summer. It’s easy to forget that Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player and is only on loan at Inter Milan, and most Chelsea fans have had it in their head that he would not be coming back. But he actually might.
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
Everton confirm Sean Dyche as new manager after Lampard sacking
Everton have confirmed Sean Dyche as their new manager, handing him a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025.He will be tasked with saving the Toffies from relegation, as they currently sit 19th in the Premier League after sacking Frank Lampard.Everton shared a short 30-second clip on social media to announce Dyche’s arrival.The 51-year-old manager had been out of work since he was dismissed by Burnley last April after almost 10 years at the club.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicSean Dyche outlines ‘basic principles’ Everton must adopt to succeedEverton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
FOX Sports
Everton hires Dyche as manager in bid to avoid relegation
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking...
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
BBC
Walsall 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho's deflected strike breaks hosts resistance
Kelechi Iheanacho's fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round. After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for a strong Foxes side, Iheanacho's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute.
Yardbarker
Medical done: West Ham player has left the club today
Newcastle United are preparing their announcement for the signing of youngster Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that Ashby had completed his medical ahead of his move to the Magpies and that the club would issue a formal announcement soon.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
chatsports.com
Roberto De Zerbi insists Brighton are 'ready to go forward' without Moises Caicedo after the wantaway midfielder missed the FA Cup win over Liverpool... with Arsenal poised to make fresh £70m offer
Roberto De Zerbi has said Brighton are ‘ready to go forward’ without Moises Caicedo as Arsenal prepare to accelerate their pursuit of the midfielder ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline day. The Premier League leaders have already had one £60million bid turned down and Brighton had made it plain...
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
The FA Cup fifth round draw 2023 is coming up soon – FFT has all the info you need
