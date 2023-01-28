Read full article on original website
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
WATCH: Sam Kerr volley to open the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool, 1-0!
One great cross from Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr volleys it in for Chelsea’s first goal of the day against Liverpool in the Women’s FA Cup. What a strike!
All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s FA Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
The match can only be watched in the United Kingdom, via Chelsea’s official website and The 5th Stand app. No official support for fans in other parts of the world either via TV or streaming, unfortunately. Chelsea Women have not been able to avenge their loss to Liverpool in...
FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women
Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.
Man United vs Reading - FA Cup: Live score, team news and updates
Manchester United hope to avoid a shocking FA Cup upset when they host Reading at Old Trafford in the fourth round. Sportsmail's Abdi Rashid brings you all the build-up and updates.
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Everton Women 0-1 Birmingham City: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Match Recap
Jade Pennock’s first-time finish was enough to send Everton Women out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues at Walton Hall Park. The goal was tough on the hosts, who had dominated the opening 45, with Aggie Beever-Jones the half’s standout player.
Manchester United vs. Reading: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Welve-time F A Cup winners Manchester United welcome Championship outfit Reading to Old Trafford for a fourth-round tie on Saturday night. The Red Devils secured a 3-1 victory over Everton in the third round to set up a contest with the Royals, who beat fellow second-tier side Watford 2-0 on home soil.
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
How Wrexham's fan base has spread to Uganda
Wrexham fans are ready to cheer them on in the FA Cup, all the way from Africa. Wrexham Uganda FC started in Kampala, Uganda, after getting help from the Welsh club and a charity. Coach Kigozi Umar Walusimbi said his team have seen a "huge following" since Hollywood actor Ryan...
Tottenham men drawn away to Wrexham/Sheffield United in FA Cup; Women drawn home vs. Reading
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month, and both teams found out their opponents today after the fifth round draw. First, the men — Tottenham will be again heading on the road against a lower-division opponent, but...
Paul Ince 'Proud' Of Players Despite FA Cup Exit To Manchester United
The Royals travelled to Old Trafford for a fourth-round FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. After a great defensive performance in the first half, the Royals went into the break level, but in the second half, things changed very quickly with United scoring three in 15 minutes through Casemiro and Fred. Andy Carroll also received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.
Son Heung-min brace fires Tottenham past Preston and into FA Cup fifth round
Record-chasing Harry Kane was limited to a watching brief as Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Preston in a battle of the lilywhites.Kane recovered from a midweek illness to take his place on the bench and was hoping for an opportunity to move clear of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for the club, having matched his tally of 266 with the winner at Fulham on Monday.But, although this was not always an easy night for Spurs against a side 26 places below them in the pyramid, the England captain...
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Preview | When the window shuts, who’s been linked & what to expect
Manager Sean Dyche has already been confirmed, so that’s one box checked for Everton. Last week we’d heard that the new manager would be given three-four new signings, which could also include loans. It’s promising to be a very busy day at Finch Farm, but will the notoriously...
Monday January 30th Open Thread
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
