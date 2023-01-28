ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
SB Nation

FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women

Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
SB Nation

Everton Women 0-1 Birmingham City: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Match Recap

Jade Pennock’s first-time finish was enough to send Everton Women out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues at Walton Hall Park. The goal was tough on the hosts, who had dominated the opening 45, with Aggie Beever-Jones the half’s standout player.
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Reading: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Welve-time F A Cup winners Manchester United welcome Championship outfit Reading to Old Trafford for a fourth-round tie on Saturday night. The Red Devils secured a 3-1 victory over Everton in the third round to set up a contest with the Royals, who beat fellow second-tier side Watford 2-0 on home soil.
BBC

How Wrexham's fan base has spread to Uganda

Wrexham fans are ready to cheer them on in the FA Cup, all the way from Africa. Wrexham Uganda FC started in Kampala, Uganda, after getting help from the Welsh club and a charity. Coach Kigozi Umar Walusimbi said his team have seen a "huge following" since Hollywood actor Ryan...
SB Nation

Paul Ince 'Proud' Of Players Despite FA Cup Exit To Manchester United

The Royals travelled to Old Trafford for a fourth-round FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. After a great defensive performance in the first half, the Royals went into the break level, but in the second half, things changed very quickly with United scoring three in 15 minutes through Casemiro and Fred. Andy Carroll also received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.
The Independent

Son Heung-min brace fires Tottenham past Preston and into FA Cup fifth round

Record-chasing Harry Kane was limited to a watching brief as Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Preston in a battle of the lilywhites.Kane recovered from a midweek illness to take his place on the bench and was hoping for an opportunity to move clear of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for the club, having matched his tally of 266 with the winner at Fulham on Monday.But, although this was not always an easy night for Spurs against a side 26 places below them in the pyramid, the England captain...
SB Nation

Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?

It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
SB Nation

Monday January 30th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win

The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...

