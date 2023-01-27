Read full article on original website
investing.com
Figs, Inc. gains after Cowen updates estimates
© Reuters. Figs, Inc. (FIGS) gains after Cowen updates estimates. Shares of American medical clothing company, Figs Inc (NYSE:FIGS) are up 6.05% in mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their estimates on the stock and increased the company’s price target to $11.00 (from $6.00). Analysts there wrote...
investing.com
FleetCor seen benefiting from 2022 deals and freight turnaround
Investing.com -- FleetCor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT), a maker of digital payments solutions software for businesses, will benefit from its customer acquisition activity in 2022 and an expected rebound in freight later this year, according to analysts at BofA Securities. The analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral in a...
investing.com
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
investing.com
Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.89%
Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Real Estate, Personal & Household Goods and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 lost 0.89%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20...
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
investing.com
Today's most important downgrades
Baird downgraded Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $86.00, noting that the company’s Q3 report last week highlighted continued solid execution, while disproving fears about "over-earning." Still, with the stock up 38% year-to-date, the firm is tempering its bullish view of the company's...
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
Colgate-Palmolive shares gain as Morgan Stanley says the recent pullback offers a good entry point
© Reuters. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) shares gain as Morgan Stanley says the recent pullback offers a good entry point. Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Overweight from Equal-Weight with a price target of $82 per share on Monday. The analysts also labeled the stock as the firm's top Household...
investing.com
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
investing.com
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
investing.com
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
investing.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 7% Daily, Ready to Flip Cardano (ADA) Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 7% Daily, Ready to Flip Cardano (ADA) Next?. Elon Musk confirms plans to integrate crypto into Twitter. Dogecoin celebrates Tipping Tuesday with 7% gains. McDonald’s to fall in love with DOGE? There’s one condition. The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) eyes a comfortable spot in...
investing.com
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
investing.com
EU studying whether Big Tech should pay network costs -EU document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) will consult the technology and telecoms sectors on whether tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google, Meta and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) should subsidize network costs, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters on Tuesday. EU telecoms providers including Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGY), Orange,...
investing.com
Coinbase Exec Says SBF Was Behind 2022’s stETH De-peg
© Reuters Coinbase Exec Says SBF Was Behind 2022’s stETH De-peg Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) director Conor Grogan believes Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda were behind 2022’s stETH de-peg. The de-peg is believed to have led to a bank run on Celsius last year. On-chain evidence published by Grogan indicates...
investing.com
Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports
Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
investing.com
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
(Reuters) - Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours. BTC is currently worth about $23,687.99 after a 2.03% increase in price. The market leader’s price is currently trading at the $23,900 resistance level. Technical indicators on BTC’s daily chart suggest that BTC’s price...
