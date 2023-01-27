Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Freezing rain and sleet Tuesday afternoon, evening
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Widespread freezing rain and areas of sleet will continue through Tuesday afternoon, bringing more dangerous road conditions. Temperatures will remain below freezing, likely in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some power outages will be possible. For a more detailed look at impacts concerning this system, click here.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Final round of winter weather
OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F. WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Areas of freezing rain likely into Monday night
MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect cloudy skies Monday afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles. But in our higher elevations, where temperatures are already sub-freezing, areas of freezing drizzle could lead to dangerous road conditions before sunset. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain continues to increase into Monday night as temperatures slip below freezing in Central...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much colder and icy this week
TONIGHT: A cold front will move across Arkansas overnight. This will bring rain showers to central and southern Arkansas. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the front. We will be in the 30s by Monday morning. Northwest/northcentral Arkansas is already near or below freezing. Freezing rain (ice) will cause slick roads up north. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for locations where freezing rain will fall.
Arkansas: Get ready for a third round of freezing rain and sleet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 News Get Ready Weather Team is turning its attention to the third and final round of freezing rain and sleet. That round should start Wednesday afternoon and go into Wednesday night. It could potentially cause power outages and may be especially problematic in the River Valley.
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Atmospheric patterns are quite active this week. In fact, I’ve updated our forecast yet again, after this morning’s show; as the patterns continue to shift. The overall big setup and broad patterns still apply, but precipitation chances look higher heading into the midweek hours. Today, the most common complaints in the weather […]
Thundersleet experienced in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ROGERS, Ark. — The rare phenomenon of thundersleet was captured on video in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Thundersleet is a thunderstorm that produces sleet and ice. It's like a rainstorm, except that rather than rain, sleet falls as the primary form of precipitation. These videos were taken...
Winter weather returns to Arkansas this week; Potential for ice increasing
Winter weather chances return to Arkansas this week. Several rounds of precipitation are expected beginning Monday. Travel impacts are possible as early as Monday afternoon due to sleet and freezing rain across the northern half of the state. Much colder air will spill into the state during the day on...
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Photo Gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Entergy Arkansas prepping for winter ice storm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas is beginning preparations for the anticipated severe winter storm which is expected to bring ice to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Entergy says it is staging crews, equipment, and supplies in areas of the state likely to be the hardest hit...
Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages
The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
Post office closures during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday
Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
The list of central Arkansas businesses, services shut down for winter weather
Multiple services are closing operations in central Arkansas due to the winter weather.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
