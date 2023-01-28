Read full article on original website
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Newcastle vs Southampton - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything to know ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Everton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager
Everton have appointed Sean Dyche as manager after failing to persuade Marcelo Bielsa to take over the relegation-threatened club.Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.Former Leeds and Argentina manager Bielsa, who was owner Farhad Moshiri’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard, flew into Heathrow Airport on Thursday for face-to-face talks with the businessman. But they could not agree a deal and Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, has now been confirmed as Everton’s new manager.Everton, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, have lost nine of...
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Brendan Rodgers vows to give Kelechi Iheanacho a chance in Premier League
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will give FA Cup hero Kelechi Iheanacho his Premier League chance – after Jamie Vardy was ruled out for weeks.Iheanacho, who has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup games, fired the Foxes into the fifth round with a 1-0 win at Walsall.The League Two Saddlers pushed the 2021 winners and Youri Tielemans missed a penalty before Iheanacho’s deflected strike ended any hopes of an upset.Iheanacho has started just once in the Premier League this season but now will be given a shot with Vardy suffering a gluteal injury in training.Rodgers said: “He will get more game...
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive...
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
Soccer-Newcastle sign forward Gordon from Everton
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Newcastle United have completed the signing of forward Anthony Gordon from Premier League rivals Everton, both clubs said on Sunday. British media reported Newcastle will pay up to 45 million pounds ($55.8 million) for the 21-year-old, who will bolster their attacking options as they push for a Champions League spot.
Jack Walton: Luton Town sign Barnsley goalkeeper and send Harry Isted to Tykes on loan
Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, with Hatters keeper Harry Isted going the other way on loan. Walton, 24, has played nine games for the Tykes this season, all but one of them coming in cup competitions. Walton's contract at Oakwell, where he...
FA Cup: Watch fifth-round draw, followed by Derby v West Ham
The FA Cup fifth round proper draw will be made live on the One Show on Monday, 30 January on BBC One in the next few minutes. The matches will be played midweek during the week commencing Monday, 27 February 2023 with winning clubs in this round collecting £225,000 from the competition prize fund.
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Stevenage boss Steve Evans critical of referee after FA Cup defeat at Stoke
Steve Evans criticised referee David Webb’s performance as Stevenage’s FA Cup run came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at Stoke.The League Two promotion hopefuls were denied a penalty for handball by Josh Laurent with Stoke holding a slender 2-1 lead, with the Potters awarded a controversial spot-kick of their own soon after following Jonathan Tomkinson’s challenge on Jacob Brown.Webb then admitted his mistake on the pitch, according to Evans.“We don’t get a penalty for a handball and the referee’s excuse is that the hand’s by his side,” the Stevenage boss said. “I’ve seen a rerun of it and...
