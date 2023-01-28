ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Citrus County Chronicle

McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
BBC

Chelsea transfer news: Blues bid £105.6m for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have bid 120m euros (£105.6m) for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a move that would make him the British transfer record signing. So far there is no indication whether the Blues' offer, thought to include instalments, will be accepted. But if the deal goes through, it would...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Lecce star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lecce man Joan Gonzalez as they continue to search for new players to bolster their squad. Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest talents in Serie A on their books now, but to remain a top club, they have to continue working on new additions.
Yardbarker

PSG enter advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea outcast on loan

Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. The 29-year-old impressed at the...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Jorginho, Ziyech, Tielemans, Maguire, Porro

Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London) Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.

