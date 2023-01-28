Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report
Chelsea have been so busy in the transfer market this month that Barcelona are eyeing one star who may already be surplus to requirements
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Citrus County Chronicle
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
BBC
Chelsea transfer news: Blues bid £105.6m for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have bid 120m euros (£105.6m) for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a move that would make him the British transfer record signing. So far there is no indication whether the Blues' offer, thought to include instalments, will be accepted. But if the deal goes through, it would...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Lecce star
Juventus has been linked with a move for Lecce man Joan Gonzalez as they continue to search for new players to bolster their squad. Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest talents in Serie A on their books now, but to remain a top club, they have to continue working on new additions.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Youri Tielemans EYED, Harry Kane price SET at £120m, TEN offers for Anthony Elanga
MANCHESTER UNITED could make a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January window or the summer, according to reports. The Belgian, 25, was heavily linked with Arsenal last year as he entered the final 12 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium. Elsewhere, United will have...
Yardbarker
Retire in Saudi Arabia or return to Europe? Al-Nassr coach reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's future plans
With his recent move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo began a fresh chapter and, for all we know, the last one in his career. In any case, Ronaldo's manager Rudi Garcia has spilled the beans on the Portuguese star's ambitions for the future. Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier...
Paris Saint-Germain ‘in talks with Chelsea’ over Hakim Ziyech deadline day loan transfer with option to buy
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are in talks to sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, according to reports. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could be allowed to leave on deadline day. The arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke mean Ziyech's game time could decline...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Euro giants see transfer move for Man United ace blocked but could sign ex-Red Devil instead
Inter Milan look unlikely to be able to sign Victor Lindelof as Manchester United want to keep the player. However, they could move for former Man Utd centre-back Chris Smalling, who is currently with Roma, in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Smalling has revived...
Yardbarker
PSG enter advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea outcast on loan
Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. The 29-year-old impressed at the...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news... Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment. He told Live...
Arsenal loanee Balogun reveals he copied Thierry Henry’s celebration after chatting to icon before Reim’s draw with PSG
ON-LOAN Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun copied Thierry Henry’s celebration following his latest strike for Reims - after a chat with the legend. The 21-year-old pounced in the sixth minute of additional time to earn the Ligue 1 club a draw at the home of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. He...
Yardbarker
Milan Skriniar Likely To Stay At Inter Milan This Month As PSG Haven’t Raised Offer, Gianluca Di Marzio Reports
Inter defender Milan Skriniar is likely to remain a Nerazzurri player for the rest of the season. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air moments ago that Paris Saint-Germain have not raised their offer for the 27-year-old, so the Nerazzurri are not set to make a sale this month.
Soccer-Valencia part ways with coach Gattuso by mutual agreement
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Valencia have parted ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso by "mutual agreement" just over seven months after his appointment, the lowly LaLiga club announced on Monday.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Jorginho, Ziyech, Tielemans, Maguire, Porro
Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London) Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
