Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
CBS Sports

FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance

This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
The Independent

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup continued this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa’s home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left after they drew 3-3 with Sheffield United in a thrilling match on Sunday.Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced...
Yardbarker

Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
Yardbarker

Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display

Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
The Independent

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive...
The Independent

FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller. Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham...
The Independent

FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate

Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay after a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham - who play tonight in the final tie of the weekend - while Manchester City will travel to Bristol City. Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.Fulham will host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby. The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Coverage continues below with Derby County vs West Ham Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
The Independent

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateThe action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take...
SB Nation

Manchester City Advance in FA Cup, Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City advance in the FA Cup. A real good win over the Gunners. A rotated side saw City win and with great performances from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish. Pep maintains his good mood and spoke about a lot of issues. Let’s dive right in. Pep...
FOX Sports

Liverpool's FA Cup defense over; Reynolds sees Wrexham draw

Liverpool's FA Cup title defense is over. Fifth-tier Wrexham, under its Hollywood owners, is still alive and well in the famous old competition. On a dramatic day of late goals, Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round.
Yardbarker

Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record

Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record. Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.
The Associated Press

Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

