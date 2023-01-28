Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?
The FA Cup continued this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa’s home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left after they drew 3-3 with Sheffield United in a thrilling match on Sunday.Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced...
Soccer-West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby
DERBY, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United.
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Yardbarker
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
'Davide can leave when he wants' – Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti on Everton links
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted his son Davide can leave 'when he wants' amid rumours of a possible move to Everton
Yardbarker
Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display
Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive...
FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller. Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham...
FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate
Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay after a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham - who play tonight in the final tie of the weekend - while Manchester City will travel to Bristol City. Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.Fulham will host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby. The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Coverage continues below with Derby County vs West Ham Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
Man United vs Reading - FA Cup: Live score, team news and updates
Manchester United hope to avoid a shocking FA Cup upset when they host Reading at Old Trafford in the fourth round. Sportsmail's Abdi Rashid brings you all the build-up and updates.
Man Utd agree deal to sign Cardiff City wonderkid
Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Cardiff City striker Gabriele Biancheri.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateThe action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take...
SB Nation
Manchester City Advance in FA Cup, Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City advance in the FA Cup. A real good win over the Gunners. A rotated side saw City win and with great performances from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish. Pep maintains his good mood and spoke about a lot of issues. Let’s dive right in. Pep...
FOX Sports
Liverpool's FA Cup defense over; Reynolds sees Wrexham draw
Liverpool's FA Cup title defense is over. Fifth-tier Wrexham, under its Hollywood owners, is still alive and well in the famous old competition. On a dramatic day of late goals, Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round.
Yardbarker
Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record
Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record. Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.
Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
Comments / 0