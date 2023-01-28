Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
NBC Sports
Anthony Gordon sold to Newcastle by Everton for $49.5 million
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ($49.5 million) on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request. Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the...
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Yardbarker
Anthony Gordon Urges Everton To "Reinvest" His Transfer Fee After Joining Newcastle For £45m
Anthony Gordon has urged former club Everton to improve their playing squad using the money received from his sale to Newcastle United. Gordon signed for Newcastle on Sunday for a transfer fee of £45 million. The 21-year-old had submitted a transfer request to Everton earlier in the week. But...
Yardbarker
England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Mitoma’s magical winner for Brighton delivers knockout blow to Liverpool
Kaoru Mitoma displayed quick feet to stun Liverpool in injury time as Brighton progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win
Yardbarker
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Hutchison: Salah is struggling
Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says Mohame Salah is clearly struggling after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton. Hutchison, who played 60 times for the Reds, has bluntly described Salah's misfortune in front of goal this season. "When you look at the first goal big deflection, I think Liverpool were...
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds
Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Liverpool boss Klopp rejects need for late signings
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the prospect of making a late delve into the transfer market to bring in reinforcements. Klopp says they won't be buying despite watching his side exit the FA Cup following a 2-1 fourth round defeat to Brighton on Sunday. The Reds lost at...
Yardbarker
Manchester United defender in talks with Portsmouth over loan move
Manchester United defender Di-Shon Bernard is in talks with Portsmouth about a loan move. This becomes one of many potential loan moves that could involve the Red Devils on deadline day. According to the Daily Mail, Bernard is having discussions over a third loan move away from Manchester United after...
Brighton v Liverpool: FA Cup Match Prediction
LFCTR match prediction for Liverpool's FA Cup tie tomorrow as they travel to Brighton for the second time in two weeks.
Report: Liverpool Manager 'Hopeful' Of Transfer After 'Massive Blow'
Key player expected to be sidelined for up to two months.
Soccer-Salah struggling as Liverpool's front three no longer 'well-drilled' - Klopp
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's struggles in front of goal are down to the club no longer having the "well-drilled" front three that terrorised defences in the past, manager Juergen Klopp said.
SB Nation
On This Day (28 January 1983): Sunderland make the most of their mid-season break!
The FA Cup third round over the course of the first weekend in January is one of the highlights of the English football calendar, but the final weekend of the month can sometimes be a write off if you’ve ended up being knocked out of the competition. Clubs will...
Hamed Traore, who claims to be the brother of Amad Diallo, set for Premier League move
Amad Diallo is set to be joined in English football by his brother - or is he?
Comments / 0