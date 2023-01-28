ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
CBS Sports

FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance

This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Manchester United make big decision on future of defender

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Yardbarker

Watch: Casemiro stuns Old Trafford with long-range effort to double Man United lead

Manchester United have one foot in the next round of the FA Cup after a quickfire double from Casemiro eased any fears that the Reds were in for a long evening. Marcus Rashford had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR but it didn’t take long after the interval for United to claim an advantage over Paul Ince’s side.
Yardbarker

PSG enter advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea outcast on loan

Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. The 29-year-old impressed at the...
Yardbarker

Man Utd chiefs know price needed to prise Kane away from Spurs

Manchester United chiefs believe they will need to put aside 300m to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Daily Star says United face having to spend a massive overall package of nearly 300million if they are to sign Kane. It's claimed the Red Devils have 'done their homework' and know...
Yardbarker

Former Inter Milan Midfielder Benoit Cauet: “Nerazzurri Must Keep Hold Of Milan Skriniar This Month, He Is Essential In Serie A & Champions League”

Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has urged the club to keep hold of defender Milan Skriniar this month, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Skriniar is out of contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in June and appears set to join PSG next season, but it is reported that the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in immediately, with Inter ready to sell should they receive a suitable offer.

