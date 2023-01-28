Read full article on original website
Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
Report: Jose Mourinho Would Be Interested In Returning To Chelsea
EX-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would be interested in rejoining the club next season as he looks to come back to England.
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Manchester United make big decision on future of defender
Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
Watch: Erik ten Hag happy with performance as Manchester United beat Reading 3-1
Erik ten Hag was happy with the first 60 minutes tonight as Manchester United dominated the game against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. The manager was unhappy to have seen a goal disallowed in the first-half and he stresses that he believes it should have stood. Ten Hag...
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Harry Kane deal could set Manchester United back whopping £300m – report
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a striker this summer – could they break the bank to sign Kane?
Barcelona launch crackdown on Man Utd fans for Europa League clash with English IP addresses banned and no child tickets
BARCELONA have launched a crackdown on ticket sales ahead of their Europa League fixture against Manchester United. The LaLiga giants are hoping to avoid similar scenes to when they faced Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the competition last season. The German club's fans managed to get their hands on a...
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Watch: Casemiro stuns Old Trafford with long-range effort to double Man United lead
Manchester United have one foot in the next round of the FA Cup after a quickfire double from Casemiro eased any fears that the Reds were in for a long evening. Marcus Rashford had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR but it didn’t take long after the interval for United to claim an advantage over Paul Ince’s side.
Exclusive: Euro giants see transfer move for Man United ace blocked but could sign ex-Red Devil instead
Inter Milan look unlikely to be able to sign Victor Lindelof as Manchester United want to keep the player. However, they could move for former Man Utd centre-back Chris Smalling, who is currently with Roma, in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Smalling has revived...
Tottenham fans will not be happy after hearing Mourinho say who they could have signed
Roma travel to high-flying Napoli on Sunday and ahead of that match, Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho has been speaking about a certain star he wanted to sign whilst manager of Tottenham. The legendary manager said that whilst at the North London club, the Portuguese coach wanted to sign Kim Min-jae...
PSG enter advanced negotiations to sign Chelsea outcast on loan
Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club. The 29-year-old impressed at the...
Man Utd chiefs know price needed to prise Kane away from Spurs
Manchester United chiefs believe they will need to put aside 300m to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Daily Star says United face having to spend a massive overall package of nearly 300million if they are to sign Kane. It's claimed the Red Devils have 'done their homework' and know...
Former Inter Milan Midfielder Benoit Cauet: “Nerazzurri Must Keep Hold Of Milan Skriniar This Month, He Is Essential In Serie A & Champions League”
Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has urged the club to keep hold of defender Milan Skriniar this month, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Skriniar is out of contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in June and appears set to join PSG next season, but it is reported that the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in immediately, with Inter ready to sell should they receive a suitable offer.
