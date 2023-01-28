ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Yardbarker

Ten Hag praises 2-goal Casemiro as Man Utd defeat Reading in FA Cup

Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals' resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony's incisive pass.
CBS Sports

FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance

This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
The Independent

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC

Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
The Independent

FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate

Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay after a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham - who play tonight in the final tie of the weekend - while Manchester City will travel to Bristol City. Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.Fulham will host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby. The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Coverage continues below with Derby County vs West Ham Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
The Independent

What time is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateNational League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay.Accrington...
The Independent

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight and there are 16 balls in the hat.A busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateThe action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take...
FOX Sports

Everton hires Dyche as manager in bid to avoid relegation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking...
Yardbarker

England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
The Independent

Derby vs West Ham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates after early Jarrod Bowen goal

West Ham are hoping to become the latest Premier League side to reach the next round of the FA Cup as they travel to Derby County this evening. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the top-flight relegation zone after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season whilst Derby are fourth in the third tier’s League One.Hammers manager David Moyes says that he harbours hopes of winning a trophy every season but is expected to field a weakened team with their priority being preserving their status in the top flight. Tonight’s match is the last of the...
chatsports.com

FA Cup: Watch fifth-round draw, followed by Derby v West Ham

The FA Cup fifth round proper draw will be made live on the One Show on Monday, 30 January on BBC One in the next few minutes. The matches will be played midweek during the week commencing Monday, 27 February 2023 with winning clubs in this round collecting £225,000 from the competition prize fund.
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp admits disappointment as Liverpool are knocked out of the FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp has admitted 'it doesn't feel great' to see his Liverpool side lose to Brighton. The Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Roberto de Zerbi's side, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring a stoppage time winner.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
The Associated Press

Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

