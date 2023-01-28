Read full article on original website
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Soccer-West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby
DERBY, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United.
BBC
FA Cup: Ryan Reynolds on being co-owner of Wrexham and aiming for the Premier League
Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds joins Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes to talk about his time so far at the North Wales club. FOLLOW LIVE: Watch FA Cup: Sheff Utd score first-minute goal against Wrexham. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC...
Yardbarker
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Man Utd host West Ham; Man City go to Bristol City
Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they beat League...
Newcastle vs Southampton - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything to know ahead of Newcastle vs Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
The FA Cup fifth round draw 2023 is coming up soon – FFT has all the info you need
Yardbarker
England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
FOX Sports
Everton hires Dyche as manager in bid to avoid relegation
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton has turned to Sean Dyche in its fight to secure Premier League survival. The former Burnley manager was hired by Everton as the successor to Frank Lampard on Monday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Dyche’s immediate priority is to avoid relegation after taking...
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Everton today announced that Sean Dyche has taken over as the next manager of the football club. He is the fifth manager to take the reins in five years as the Blues have lurched from one crisis to another, though arguably the current situation is the worst one yet that the Toffees have found themselves in.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday. Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
