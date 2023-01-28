ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
Yardbarker

Former Inter Milan Midfielder Benoit Cauet: “Nerazzurri Must Keep Hold Of Milan Skriniar This Month, He Is Essential In Serie A & Champions League”

Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has urged the club to keep hold of defender Milan Skriniar this month, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Skriniar is out of contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in June and appears set to join PSG next season, but it is reported that the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in immediately, with Inter ready to sell should they receive a suitable offer.
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Yardbarker

Manchester United make big decision on future of defender

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
Yardbarker

Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
Yardbarker

England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
FOX Sports

Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City. The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for 70 million euros ($76 million). Cancelo,...
Yardbarker

Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record

Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record. Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Jorginho, Ziyech, Tielemans, Maguire, Porro

Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London) Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)

