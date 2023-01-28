Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo 'will return to Europe' after Al Nassr stint - coach
Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has said Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia.
Report: Jose Mourinho Would Be Interested In Returning To Chelsea
EX-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would be interested in rejoining the club next season as he looks to come back to England.
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
'Davide can leave when he wants' – Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti on Everton links
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted his son Davide can leave 'when he wants' amid rumours of a possible move to Everton
Former Inter Milan Midfielder Benoit Cauet: “Nerazzurri Must Keep Hold Of Milan Skriniar This Month, He Is Essential In Serie A & Champions League”
Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has urged the club to keep hold of defender Milan Skriniar this month, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Skriniar is out of contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in June and appears set to join PSG next season, but it is reported that the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in immediately, with Inter ready to sell should they receive a suitable offer.
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Manchester United make big decision on future of defender
Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
Napoli 2-1 Roma: Giovanni Simeone's late goal keeps hosts on course for first Serie A title since 1990
Giovanni Simeone's late goal helped Napoli to a narrow win over Roma and saw them open up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A. Victor Osimhen's volley gave Luciano Spalletti's side an early lead but Roma levelled through Stephan El Shaarawy. However the hosts, chasing a first Scudetto...
Napoli's 13, Iheanacho's 17 and Inaki Williams' 251: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match
Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kanté
The French international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Napoli’s rivals melt away to leave an end to their scudetto wait in sight
Milan slumped at home to Sassuolo, while Monza rocked Juventus. Is there anyone who can stop Napoli?
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news... Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment. He told Live...
Milan Skriniar Likely To Stay At Inter Milan This Month As PSG Haven’t Raised Offer, Gianluca Di Marzio Reports
Inter defender Milan Skriniar is likely to remain a Nerazzurri player for the rest of the season. This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported live on air moments ago that Paris Saint-Germain have not raised their offer for the 27-year-old, so the Nerazzurri are not set to make a sale this month.
Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City. The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for 70 million euros ($76 million). Cancelo,...
Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record
Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record. Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.
Chelsea set to land World Cup-winning midfielder as squad rebuild continues - report
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is desperate to bolster his midfield options before the January window closes this week
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Jorginho, Ziyech, Tielemans, Maguire, Porro
Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London) Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)
Liverpool's FA Cup exit further proof of their slide, Bayern Munich mini-crisis, Real Madrid drop points, more
The biggest challenge Jurgen Klopp faces at Liverpool? How to bring back the swagger and confidence. PLUS: It was a tough weekend for big clubs.
