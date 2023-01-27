Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Benzinga
Dow Drops 75 Points; G Medical Innovations Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 33,901.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,476.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.68% to 4,043.02. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last...
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
NASDAQ
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $29.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Tesla Shows Strength Compared To The S&P 500 Heading Into Another Big Earnings Week: What To Watch
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly lower on Monday morning, in line with the S&P 500 which is down about 0.4% in early trading. Although, the EV maker has recently outpaced the broad market index, as Tesla shares are up 43% over the past month compared to the S&P 500 gaining 5.7%.
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - (PEGR)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - Class A (PEGR). This represents 3.03% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 8.48% of...
NASDAQ
Why Chevron Stock Tumbled Today
The gloom hanging over Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) stock didn't evaporate on Monday. The energy giant's shares fell by almost 3% in price on a day when the S&P 500 index lost a comparatively modest 1.3%. Investors were still glum about the company's latest earnings release, a mood that was darkened by a pair of analyst price target cuts.
NASDAQ
Is Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) a Buy Following Its Pullback?
Metro (TSE:MRU) stock has finally been pulling back recently, now over 8% from its all-time high. While this may not seem like a big pullback compared to the many stocks that got crushed last year, it's a noticeable drop for such a stable Canadian grocery/drugstore company. In a previous article, we noted that MRU stock didn't present much upside potential since it was near its all-time high and was a bit overpriced. However, Metro stock looks fairly priced now and could moderately reward investors in the long term, but we remain neutral because we don't see an eye-catching opportunity.
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
Meta Platforms META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. Meta expects total revenues between $30 billion and $32.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt year-over-year top-line growth by 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged...
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Brinker International (EAT)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.06MM shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2020 they reported 1.50MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPD
In trading on Monday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as low as $25.42 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
