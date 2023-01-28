Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream: how to watch the Australian Open women's final free online now

Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream

Rybakina vs Sabalenka - the AO women's singles final – is free to watch on 9Now in Australia . Tennis fans can also watch on Sling/ESPN+ in the USA, and Discovery+ in the UK. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country. Rybakina vs Sabalenka is on court now and the match is underway. The world awaits a new winner of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

AUS: Free Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream on 9Now

USA: Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream on ESPN via Sling

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN

Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream: match preview

It's been a warm and muggy day in Melbourne but the temperature is expected to drop to a comfortable 20 degrees during this final with the roof of the Rod Laver Arena now mercifully opened.

Nobody could accuse Elena Rybakina of taking the easy route to her first Australian Open final. The 23-year-old Kazakh beat three former Grand Slam champions in a row to reach the Melbourne Park showpiece, disposing of Iga Swiatek – the world number one – Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka in successive matches. The reigning Wimbledon champion looked nervy in places but came through against 24th seed Azarenka in the semi-final 7-6, 6-4, eventually finding a way to counteract the Belarusian's superb return game in a close first set. Although ranked outside the world top 20 due to the sanctions applied to Russian athletes, Rybakina has the major experience to start this Australian Open women's final as a slight favourite.

Aryna Sabalenka has gone under the radar somewhat in Melbourne, but in winning a first Grand Slam singles semi-final at the fourth attempt the 24-year-old has made it to the big one. Sabalenka's 7-6, 6-2 defeat of Magda Linette turned into a comfortable win after her all-or-nothing ground strokes matched a strong first serve's consistency in the second set. The fifth seed is yet to drop a set this tournament – or the 18 she has played in 2023 after winning the Adelaide warm-up event – her aggressive baseline play providing lots of winners. That said, Sabalenka knows she must play no-miss tennis to get that first Slam.

The two players have faced each other on three previous occasions with Sabalenka emerging on top on each occasion. Can she do it again? Here's how to watch a Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere.

Rybakina vs Sabalenka free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Rybakina vs Sabalenka – on 9Now . The coverage is completely free for those in Australia.

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling abroad . We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sign up for 12 months and you can watch all four Grand Slams on 9Now.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere in the world.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN for Rybakina vs Sabalenka

Using a VPN to watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice . ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Rybakina vs Sabalenka live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Rybakina vs Sabalenka in UK/Europe

The Australian Open 2023 – including Rybakina vs Sabalenka – are live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now ( Use a VPN to access 9now when travelling outside of Australia) .

Rybakina vs Azarenka live stream in the USA

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka – are streamed live on ESPN Plus , the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. Better yet, new users get 50% off their first month. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can l ive stream every match free of charge on 9Now . Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN .

Australian Open 2023 | Sling 50% off deal

Sling provides instant streaming access to ESPN on your computer, smart TV, tablet or mobile device. The Sling Orange package (featuring ESPN) is just $40 a month, and new subscribers get 50 percent off their first month. No contract, cancel anytime.

AO live stream on ESPN with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial

This top-notch streaming service carries ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so you can watch the tennis, Australian Open, NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Prices start at $74.99 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.