Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
NJPW Announces Future Plans For NJPW Strong – Details
On Monday morning, NJPW announced its plans for the future of NJPW Strong. An on-demand service, a rebranding of their United States-based live events to use the Strong name, and weekly TV content are planned. The first show under the Strong Live brand will happen on February 18th for the Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.
WWE makes announcement regarding the 2023 Royal Rumble’s financial success
STAMFORD, Conn., January 30, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the 2023 Royal Rumble, which emanated from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble in company history. The event set a new all-time gate record at more than $7.7...
WWE 2K23 Releases Cody Rhodes Entrance Footage
Cody Rhodes' WWE 2K23 entrance has been revealed. WWE and 2K Games are gearing up for the March 17 release date of WWE 2K23. To hype up the game and celebrate the return of Rhodes, "The American Nightmare's" entrance is now available to watch. Rhodes also reacted to his entrance...
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber
WWE’s next premium live event is going down on February 18th in Quebec. With the road to WrestleMania heating up, you never know what can happen. It turns out that WWE has a big plan for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn became one of the biggest...
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Updates on a Top Superstar and a Former World Champion
– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.
Zelina Vega Shares Her Lofty Goals For 2023
During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Zelina Vega discussed a wide range of topics, including her goals for 2023. Vega noted that she has her eyes set on winning both Money in the Bank, along with Santos Escobar, and Queen of the Ring. Here is what she had to say (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE May Have Chosen The Perfect Time To Explore A Sale: 'Royal Rumble' Numbers Released
WWE said the live gate for this year's "Royal Rumble" event was $7.7 million, breaking previous records. The company also said viewership for the event was 52% higher than the previous record set in 2022. While the boardroom at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE is undergoing a seismic shift, with...
Spoilers on a New WWE Gimmick and Returns at the Royal Rumble
As we’ve noted, there’s been talk that Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona may return to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight, with Cardona possibly bringing back his Zack Ryder gimmick. Green has been signed for a few months, and has been waiting on creative plans for her return.
Backstage Rumor on How Triple H & Vince McMahon View Sami Zayn in WWE
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H...
WWE Reveals When Rhea Ripley Will Choose WrestleMania Opponent
WWE has revealed when Rhea Ripley will announce who she will be facing at WrestleMania 39 this April. Ripley outlasted 29 other WWE superstars during this year's women's Royal Rumble match. Ripley entered the match at number one and eliminated both Asuka and Liv Morgan at the end to punch her ticket to "The Grandest Stage of Them All." In a video posted on WWE's Twitter account, Byron Saxton revealed that Ripley will announce which championship she'll go after during the January 30 episode of "WWE Raw."
Details Of The OC's WWE Contracts Reportedly Revealed
After being included in the massive roster cuts in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return in October 2022 to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in his battle against Judgement Day. Since then, Anderson and Gallows have been on quite a roller coaster ride, with the former even competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, making him the first-ever WWE-contracted talent to wrestle at the Japanese promotion's annual pay-per-view. However, despite a few setbacks that have relegated the team to backstage segments in recent weeks, Gallows and Anderson are reportedly in it for the long haul in WWE.
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
WWE Announces Big Match for the Elimination Chamber, RAW Opener and More Revealed for Tonight
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber next month. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton announced the Chamber match for Saturday, February 18 in Montreal at the Bell Centre. Tonight’s RAW will feature qualifying matches to determine two of the Elimination Chamber spots with Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.
Kevin Owens Believes It Is “Great Timing” That WWE Elimination Chamber Takes Place In Montreal
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is quite happy that this year’s Elimination Chamber is taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Prizefighter spoke about this topic with MySanAntonio, where he added that his longtime best friend Sami Zayn, who hails from the same hometown, is also very excited about the show, especially considering the monumental angle that ended last night’s Royal Rumble event. Highlights from Owens’ interview can be found below.
Konnan Praises Rey Mysterio’s WWE Storyline With Karrion Kross
Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. During it, he spoke about Rey Mysterio’s storyline with Karrion Kross in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:. “Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up with somebody that… [Karrion Kross is] very polarizing. A lot of people may not like him because they’re into, ‘Everybody has to have great wrestling matches.’ And they don’t understand, characters get over more than wrestling matches. I can tell you that as a booker. And this guy’s a great character. I mean, he’s a guy that I could see in Hollywood.
