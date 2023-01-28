Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current WrestleMania Direction For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has achieved everything a WWE Superstar would ever want in his career, including winning the Royal Rumble match on two different occasions. He was not able to do it during last night’s Rumble match, but a match was teased for WrestleMania. That being said, it seems Lesnar vs GUNTHER is not the current plan for WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status
WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 39
Rhea Ripley has centered in on an opponent for WrestleMania. After winning women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley has already made her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the January 30 edition of WWE Raw, Ripley got straight to the point and challenged Charlotte to a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show of shows.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER Breaks Historic Record At WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw the return of Cody Rhodes to the ring, who also went on to win the men's Royal Rumble match, taking a step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39. Aside from Rhodes' epic win, the 2023 men's Rumble match also had several historic moments, including an iconic record being broken after 17 years.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michelle McCool Sends Big Thank You To The WWE Universe, Says Their Support Got Her Into The Royal Rumble
Michelle McCool is very grateful to the WWE Universe. The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion was one of the surprise entrants in this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup, a moment that took place in her homestate of Texas. McCool had been vocal about wanting to compete at this year’s event, but it was never a sure thing it would happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
WWE is just a couple of hours away from presenting their Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select has revealed the match order for this evening’s event. If you wish to avoid knowing the order than consider everything below a SPOILER. -Men’s...
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 Now Available, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre Draw Their Numbers
– The Kickoff Show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now online. The show starts at 8 PM ET on Peacock. – WWE has also posted the Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 special online. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide each draft Superstars from past and present to be included in the ultimate Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler Updates on a Top Superstar and a Former World Champion
– There’s been talk of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis being considered for a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, according to PWInsider. There’s been interest in Aldis going back to when he was in NWA, a run that officially ended on January 1. We noted before how Aldis’ wife, Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, is technically a free agent and could appear tonight, as she did in 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Looks Back On Last Year’s Royal Rumble Botch: “Hopefully This Year Will Be Different”
Kofi Kingston has achieved many things during his WWE stint, but ahead of this evening’s Royal Rumble, he looks to erase one of his biggest botches. The former world champion spoke with Fightful about his early elimination in last year’s Rumble matchup, and how he’s surprised that something like that hadn’t happened sooner considering the amount of high risk spots he’s done in the Rumble for years. Highlights from the interview are below.
PWMania
Big Match Revealed for Next Month’s WWE Elimination Chamber
Next month, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber. Byron Saxton, as seen in the video below, announced the Chamber match for Saturday, February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano will compete in qualifying matches for two Elimination Chamber spots on tonight’s RAW.
