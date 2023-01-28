Read full article on original website
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
NHL
Avalanche hold off Blues for 7th win in past 8 games
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored on his 22nd birthday, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (27-18-3), who have won seven of their past eight games.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares' 1,000th NHL game
Toronto captain shares day with family, honored for reaching milestone. The Maple Leafs honor John Tavares for reaching 1,000 career games, celebrating the milestone with a pregame ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. 02:19 •. The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled out the blue carpet for their captain. The team celebrated John Tavares...
NHL
CBJ recall D Marcus Bjork from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Marcus Bjork from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjork, 25, has collected three goals and eight assists for 11 points with 24 penalty...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
NHL
Beniers Out for All-Star Game
Injury that kept Kraken rookie sensation Matty Beniers out of lineup last two games prevents him from participating in NHL All-Star weekend. The Kraken center turned in a memorable first half of his official rookie season. So good it earned the 20-year-old a spot in the NHL All-Star festivities this coming weekend in south Florida.
NHL
Tolvanen scores in 3rd straight game, Kraken defeat Blue Jackets
Alex Wennberg lit the lamp in his 600th game and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the 3rd straight game in the Kraken's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets. "It means a lot. There were some rough patches at the start of this year," said Tolvanen, who was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Dec. 12. "Hockey wasn't that much fun. Just coming here and getting the trust from the coaches and getting the opportunity to play a lot, it feels really good."
NHL
Ovechkin not taking latest All-Star Game experience for granted
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, including the game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) will be the first where the Washington Capitals left wing will have his sons, Sergei, 4, and Ilya, 2, with him along with his wife Nastya.
NHL
Forsberg, Senators shut out Canadiens for 3rd straight win
Claude Giroux tallied two goals, Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard scored, leading the Senators to a 5-0 win. "Forsberg, he was the best player," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I don't know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts. And that's expected, maybe [on a] back to back we're a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers."
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 28
* Martin Necas joined rare company in NHL history as he helped the Hurricanes win by scoring the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and the winner within the opening minute of overtime. * Jack Hughes recorded a multi-goal game, including scoring the overtime winner, and moved into...
