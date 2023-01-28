ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Trio of Eastern European Gang Members Charged in Plot to Kill Iran Critic in NYC

Three men have been arrested for plotting to kill journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad, the Justice Department announced Friday. Alinejad, who is Iranian-American, has been an outspoken critic against the Islamic Republic of Iran and a frequent target of threats. The arrested men—Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev—are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization connected to Iran. Mehdiyev was arrested last summer after cops found him in Alinejad’s New York City neighborhood with a loaded AK-47, according to the feds, who said all three men were tasked with killing Alinejad. Since 2020, Iranian intel officials and assets had been plotting to snatch Alinejad in the U.S. and bring her back to Iran to “silence her criticism of the regime,” the DOJ said in a statement. The trio have been charged with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering conspiracy, while Mehdiyev has also been charged with unlawful possession of a defaced firearm.
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
New York Post

Israel is ready to strike Iran’s nuclear program if necessary — America must prepare to work with it

Perhaps for the first time, an Israeli government is unified in its determination to prevent a nuclear Iran at all costs, presenting a truly credible military threat. The last time there might have been a credible US military threat against Iran’s nuclear program was in 2003, when Iran paused elements of its nuclear program fearing America would attack after invading Iraq. The last time there was a credible Israeli military threat against Iran’s nuclear facilities was probably in 2012, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened and considered striking. But he held off as the Obama administration publicly undermined the threat, there was...
CNN

Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble

The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.
France 24

'Any tension between the US and Iran will reflect negatively on Iraq', says Iraqi PM

As relations between Iran and the United States continue to deteriorate, FRANCE 24 spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Paris. He warned that "any tension between the US and Iran, any tension between the regional countries, will reflect on Iraq negatively". Expressing hope that a new meeting involving Saudi Arabia and Iran will take place in Baghdad "in the coming weeks", he said the two countries were "keen to resume these meetings under our (Iraqi) auspices".
The Jewish Press

Antifa is Coming to Israel

In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
The Associated Press

Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A gunman stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital Friday, killing its security chief and wounding two guards in an attack that spiked long-simmering tensions between the two neighboring countries. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it would evacuate the diplomatic post, accusing Iran of not taking reported threats against it seriously in the past that include inciting comments in hard-line media over Azerbaijan’s diplomatic ties to Israel. Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, initially blamed the attack on “personal and family problems,” something quickly repeated across Iranian state media. But within hours Rahimi would lose his position as police chief after footage emerged that appeared to show a security force member doing nothing to stop the attack. “Previously, there have been attempts to threaten our diplomatic mission in Iran, and it was constantly raised before Iran to take measures to prevent such cases, and to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions,” the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said. “Unfortunately, the last bloody terror attack demonstrates the serious consequences of not showing proper sensitivity to our urgent appeals in this direction.”
KRMG

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on...

