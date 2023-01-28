ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sherry Schirmer Chandler
2d ago

This is not a teacher problem. So now teachers need to learn how to de-escalate violent behavior in the classroom? This is a parenting problem! If my child ever did such an act, I’d guarantee it would be the last time, but everyone wants to blame the next guy. Take accountability people and raise your children right!!

wisemanj7
1d ago

The teacher doesn’t need a class on deescalation. You need to raise your children better. Poor parenting as usual. That child will be in and out of prison forever.

