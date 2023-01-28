ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Comments / 24

CongenitalSmartass
2d ago

i cant believe that even a bastion of wokeness like California has the death penalty , and here in NY we do not . The states that do have it should use it and not postpone it for 30 years . This sort of evil is an offense to God and must be eradicated for the public good .

Reply(6)
14
Linnette Boykins
2d ago

tax payers will support this scumb meals n medical bills n his stay in jail for the next 10 to 20 yrs before his actual day comes.

Reply
5
htp
2d ago

Ridiculous that it even takes all that analysis of blood trail to decide he gets what he gave! We need to be rid of him

Reply
5
Related
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland County Grand Jury Dismisses Murder Charges Against Medina

A Rockland County Grand Jury voted to dismiss the murder charge against Javier Medina Jr., age twenty-one, from Stony Point, who was charged following a domestic confrontation involving the murder victim and the victim's relative. On September 17, 2022, at around 11:34 p.m., the Stony Point Police Department responded to...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics

Dutchess County Police were busy this past weekend. The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of a alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie. The individual in question identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition he was also charged with intent for the sale of said controlled substance.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NBC Connecticut

Man Gets Prison Sentence in Connection to 2020 Deadly Shooting

A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a 21-year-old in July 2020, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. State officials said Lamar Nalley received his prison sentence on Wednesday. Court documents show that Khalil Abdul-Hakeem...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
NEWBURGH, NY
BronxVoice

Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a psycho stabber who attacked a man with a knife outside a Bronx church during an arguement. The attack was caught on video. Police released surveillance video which shows the suspect holding a bloody object in his hand that looks like a knife.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Death of Bronx teen during argument with stepdad ruled a homicide

A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following an argument with his stepdad has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corde Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. Scott died Monday morning at Jacobi Medical Center after a fight with his stepfather inside their apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square, cops said. Cops initially questioned the 28-year-old stepdad, but according to police sources, detectives initially believed the stepfather was acting in self-defense. No charges have been filed against the stepfather. The stepdad was on parole for an assault that landed him in prison for three years, state Department of Corrections records show. He was released this past December. It was unclear what the two were arguing over. Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy