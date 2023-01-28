A 7-month-old Baby Dies From Injuries Sustained Days After His Siblings Were Allegedly Murdered By His Mother

Last Tuesday, a tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, house claimed the lives of three small children, who were allegedly killed by their mother. The murders of Lindsay Clancy’s children, Cora Clancy, 5, Dawson Clancy, 3, and Callan Clancy, eight months old, have led to multiple accusations against the 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO