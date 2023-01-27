Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today
Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) climbed 8.4% on Tuesday after the auto giant's earnings delighted investors. GM's revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion in the fourth quarter. That surpassed Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of $40.7 billion. "GM led the U.S. industry in total sales and...
NASDAQ
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Medical Device Stocks' Earnings on Feb 1: BSX, TMO & More
The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
Big Tech Earnings Preview: Time to Buy Apple Stock?
The outlook for technology companies will become clearer soon, as big tech companies Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, and Apple AAPL are all set to report earnings on Thursday, February 2. Investors are on edge for better-than-expected guidance after Microsoft’s MSFT outlook was underwhelming despite the company beating its fiscal second-quarter...
NASDAQ
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
NASDAQ
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $64.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.03, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the health care...
NASDAQ
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $214.21, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the database...
NASDAQ
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $109.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor...
NASDAQ
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
AngloGold (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AngloGold (AU) closed at $21.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner...
NASDAQ
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $68.48, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
NASDAQ
CarParts.com (PRTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CarParts.com (PRTS) closed at $6.82, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the online auto parts retailer...
NASDAQ
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.63, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
RenaissanceRe (RNR) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.40%. A quarter ago,...
