FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Bengals fans react to team returning to Cincinnati after AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
The Bengals play Kansas City for a chance at winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney suffers ankle injury vs. Bengals
The injury news is piling up early for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After catching a pass late in the first quarter, WR Kadarius Toney planted his left leg and fell to the ground awkwardly. He’d hobble to the sideline following the play, where he’d speak with a few different members of the training staff. He spent the remainder of the drive in the blue medical tent before eventually leaving the field and heading to the locker room.
NBC4 Columbus
Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati Bengals face Kansas City Chiefs
‘They’re great fans, I love them;’ Bengals fans gather in Kansas City before Sunday’s playoff game
KANSAS CITY, MO — Cincinnati Bengals took over Downtown Kansas City Saturday night for a big party as they geared up to watch the Bengals take on the Chiefs Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised Sunday night on Channel 7.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife
The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
numberfire.com
Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will play in AFC Championship Game for Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hardman missed the team's last few games due to a pelvis injury. However, the training staff has cleared him to take the field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie Gets Called For Rare & Hilarious Offensive Lineman Taunting Penalty
Patrick Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-8 during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Be
Report: Bengals Assistant Headed For Second Interview With Colts
Callahan had his first go around last week
