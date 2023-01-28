ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sharks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Jose Sharks (14-25-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -256, Sharks +210; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 24-15-9 overall and 14-5-4 at home. The Penguins have a 4-3-5 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

San Jose has a 9-13-4 record on the road and a 14-25-11 record overall. The Sharks have a 4-6-6 record in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 23 goals and 35 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Logan Couture has scored 17 goals with 20 assists for the Sharks. Nick Bonino has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

