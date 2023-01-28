ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Galette, Sacred Heart Pioneers to visit Sims, Stonehill Skyhawks

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Stonehill in NEC action Saturday.

The Skyhawks are 3-4 on their home court. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 4-4 against conference opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Joey Reilly is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 11.1 points. Nico Galette is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

