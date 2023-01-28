Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row.

Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall and an 8-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have a 23-8-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 38-6-4 overall and 8-4-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 10-2-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 37 goals and 32 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.