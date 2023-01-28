ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston

 2 days ago

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row.

Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall and an 8-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have a 23-8-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 38-6-4 overall and 8-4-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 10-2-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 37 goals and 32 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FOX Sports

Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over 'Cuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62 on Monday night. Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) up by four. “You got to have a shooter’s mentality,” Gardner said. “I missed a good look on the baseline so I made up for it on defense and finished the game off. I was hoping (for the charge). If he called a block that would’ve been demoralizing.” Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of ACC-leading Clemson.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Colgate beats Loyola Maryland 76-63, ups win streak to 11

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Moffatt had 19 points and Colgate upped its win streak to 11 with a 76-63 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night. Moffatt also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot League). Braeden Smith filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was 6-of-9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) and scored 15. Deon Perry and Golden Dike led the Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8) with 16 points apiece. Perry added four assists and four steals. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points and four assists. Colgate took the lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-28 at halftime,with Moffatt racking up 10 points.
HAMILTON, NY
ABC6.com

P-Bruins Beat Down By Syracuse

Despite recording 51 shots in the contest, the Providence Bruins were shutout 4-0 by the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt’s 51 saves was a season high. How It Happened. 2:07 into the first period, Gemel Smith skated the puck out...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Tate guides Norfolk State over North Carolina Central 77-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central 77-71 on Monday night. Tate had five rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18. Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws and scored 17. Justin Wright led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) with 21 points, adding six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Kris Monroe scored eight. Norfolk State plays Saturday against Hampton, while North Carolina Central hosts Morgan State on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

