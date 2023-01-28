ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings bring win streak into matchup with the Lightning

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (28-17-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (31-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -215, Kings +177; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 31-15-1 record overall and a 19-4-1 record on its home ice. The Lightning are 15-5-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Los Angeles is 28-17-6 overall and 14-8-4 in road games. The Kings have conceded 172 goals while scoring 163 for a -9 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 20 goals and 50 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

